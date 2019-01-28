FBI contacted R. Kelly ‘victim’ before ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ doc

By Terry Shropshire

Sinking singer R. Kelly has been on the radar of the U.S. Department of Justice for quite some time — before the game-changing “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary aired at the top of January.

An agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigation reached out to the father of one of the women who were among his allegedly brainwashed sex slaves long before the Lifetime documentary was even in production. Timothy Savage, the father of Joycelyn Savage, has been contacted at least five times by the FBI within the last year-and-a-half, the last time just before the docuseries caused the earth to shift beneath R. Kelly’s feet.

TMZ sources say the father gave the federal agent the same information he provided in “Surviving R. Kelly.” He has always claimed that the singer was keeping Joycelyn Savage at his house against her will.

As rolling out previously reported, Joycelyn Savage is one of the women who initially came forward saying that R. Kelly has an elaborate “sex cult,” replete with several enclosure keys and padded rooms. However, afterward, TMZ has spotted the daughter out shopping with R. Kelly and vacationing alone without the singer in Beverly Hills.

The FBI will not indicate whether the agency has launched an official criminal investigation of Kelly, as was the case with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in Atlanta.

