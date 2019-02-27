FAMU law students receive Bar Association scholarships

By The Florida Courier

ORLANDO – Two Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law students were awarded the Holland Bar Preparation Scholarship and the late Judge Edward Rogers Legends Scholarship this month.

The F. Malcolm Cunningham, Sr. Bar Association awards scholarships to well-deserving third-year African-American law students, scheduled to take the bar exam in July 2019. The scholarships offset the bar examination preparation expenses for students who demonstrate a commitment to excellence.

The two recipients, Ashley Wilson and Ariel Cavazos, received their awards on Feb. 15 at the 18th Annual William M. Holland Scholarship Luncheon in West Palm Beach, Florida. The event took place at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

Ashley Wilson received the Holland Bar Prep Scholarship of $1500. Ariel Cavazos received the Judge Edward Rodgers Legends Scholarship of $2500.

“I am very excited to receive this scholarship,” Wilson said. “This financial support is very helpful and it will make a huge difference as I prepare for the Florida Bar exam.’’

“I am looking forward to taking the bar examination in July and it is a challenging process preparing for it,” said Cavazos. “I’m very grateful to receive this much needed financial support.”

The luncheon also honored the life and legacy of Judge Edward Rodgers through a special presentation and scholarship award. The late Judge Rodgers was a graduate of the original FAMU College of Law in Tallahassee.

This annual signature luncheon is named after the first African-American attorney in Palm Beach County and civil rights pioneer, William H. Holland.

For more information about the FAMU College of Law, visit law.famu.edu.

This article originally appeared in the Florida Courier.

