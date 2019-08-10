fbpx
Family Dollar boycott on hold; pastors, store officials talk cleanliness, respect

6 hours ago

Sanitary and cleanliness issues have prompted the push to get Family Dollar representatives to respect the community and make things right. (Photo: Dr. Sybil C. Mitchell)
Dr. Sybil C. Mitchell

After a call last week to boycott discount retailer Family Dollar over cleanliness issues, that action has been averted – at least for the next two weeks.

The chain’s top brass met Tuesday (July 30) with pastors, who had been urged by community activist Patricia Rogers to denounce the retailer from their pulpits.

Prior to their meeting with store officials, members of the Memphis Baptist Ministerial Association (MBMA) held a press conference at Greater Mt. Moriah Baptist Church on Wellington in South Memphis. The afternoon meeting with Family Dollar at the South Perkins Rd. store location was closed to the public and the press.

Shelby County Environmental Court has cited Family Dollar stores 11 times, according to county records. The Mt. Moriah Rd. location has been shut down for extreme rat infestation, along with other unsanitary conditions. The Ridgemont Ave. store, along with Mt. Moriah, is scheduled for an August appearance in environmental court.

In an update about the closed-door meeting posted on Facebook, Rogers said, “Several pastors, health department representatives, Steve Shuler and yours truly met with the vice president of store operations … and two regional directors to address ongoing trash and garbage issues at area Family Dollar stores.

“The plan is very clear: Family Dollar must dispose of all trash and garbage at their stores within two weeks, including renting bigger dumpsters, scheduling additional weekly garbage pickups, building fences around dumpsters with locks and ongoing store inspections by the Shelby County Health Department.”

Rogers, a public relations professional, began a campaign against Family Dollar stores eight months ago, posting photos of piles of trash outside the stores and unsanitary conditions inside several days ago. Last week, she addressed a regularly scheduled meeting of the MBMA, where about100 pastors were asked to encourage a boycott of the stores from the pulpit. Strong endorsements for boycotting were voiced last week among the pastors.

Apostle John L. Ragland III, pastor of Christian Fellowship in Memphis, said the ministers are eclectic and don’t agree on everything but are in agreement about “the power of the black spending dollar.”

Pastor Jerry Ivery of World Redeemers Outreach Ministries, said, “We don’t want to see these stores shut down. That would negatively impact our communities. Just respect our community. Although many of our people are low-income and working poor, give us the same regard you would give to a Germantown or Collierville community.”

Ivery said he’d never seen “any store of any name kept in the condition these stores are kept. They are sadly mistaken if they think we don’t care. Whatever it takes, we will be respected.”

Rogers also asserted through social media that the meeting included a discussion about “employee training, janitorial assistance, security at stores targeted for robberies, minority participation for contracts, community engagement and better wages for employees.”

The issues cited at local Family Dollar stores are systemic and characteristic of stores throughout the nation, she has said.

“When I started posting photos and comments on my Facebook page, I received messages from Detroit, Dallas and Louisville of communities in those cities having the very same problems with Family Dollar stores.”

This article originally appeared in the New Tri-State Defender

Maryland Needs to Distribute Education Funding Equally: Report

WASHINGTON INFORMER — Danielle Farrie, research director for the Education Law Center in Newark, New Jersey, used the latest economic data from 2016 to show Maryland’s poorer school districts received $800 fewer than wealthier districts.

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 10, 2019

By

Danielle Farrie (right) presents an assessment of Maryland in comparison to other states on education funding in Annapolis on Aug. 1. (William J. Ford/The Washington Informer)

ANNAPOLIS — Although Maryland received a high mark in terms of funding levels for education, it rated poorly on distributing money to some of its school districts, according to a report presented Thursday in Annapolis.

Danielle Farrie, research director for the Education Law Center in Newark, New Jersey, used the latest economic data from 2016 to show Maryland’s poorer school districts received $800 fewer than wealthier districts.

Farrie also said Maryland’s assessment of schools being underfunded by at least $3 billion annually could be more.

“Although the funding levels are high, they are not equitably distributed. That means the poorest districts are getting less funding,” she said, adding the money assessed in the report focuses on state and local funding combined and not including federal dollars.

Farrie presented a report titled “School Funding Fairness – How Maryland Compares” to the 13-member Blueprint for Maryland’s Future work group that seeks how to establish funding formulas between state and local school systems.

The group being led by former University of System Maryland chancellor William “Brit” Kirwan proposes to come up with recommendations this year before the General Assembly reconvenes in January.

The legislature already approved an additional $255 million in the budget toward the Kirwan recommendations.

The measure also allocates $725 million through 2022 with an additional $130 million if lawmakers can pass legislation next year on how to pay for additional programming.

During Farrie’s presentation, Prince George’s County school board Chairman Alvin Thornton, who led the effort more than 20 years ago to create a funding formula to bridge education equities, asked if the report includes school capacity.

No, Farrie said. “We just looked at the revenue coming in.”

In terms of ranking against other states, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Delaware all received an “A” for funding levels. Maryland and New Hampshire garnered a “B” on the report. However, Maryland scored a “D” along with Virginia for distribution of money.

Former state Sen. Richard Madaleno Jr. of Montgomery County said the current data for Maryland shows Somerset County with only 10 schools received $17,736 in state aid and neighboring Talbot County received $13,300.

“The students in the poorest jurisdiction are receiving more than the highest jurisdictions. It makes some of your regression analysts a little more difficult,” said Madaleno, who now works as the county’s budget director. “It’s hard to take Maryland into your context … when there are so many things going on. The numbers don’t reflect Maryland’s reality.”

The report didn’t offer any recommendations, but Kirwan said the data would be reviewed in more detail later.

The work group will continue to meet until 4:30 p.m. Thursday with another meeting scheduled for Aug. 22.

This article originally appeared in The Washington Informer.

Another 100M Consumers at Risk from Capital One Data Breach

WASHINGTON INFORMER — A second major disclosure of major consumer data breach was announced on July 29 by Capital One Bank. That same day, the FBI arrested a suspect was charged with stealing the personal information on March 22 and 23. The apparent focus of the financial theft was credit card applications filed with the bank between 2005-2019.

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 10, 2019

By

Photo by: Tdorante10 | Wikimedia Common

Charlene Crowell, Special to The Informer

A second major disclosure of major consumer data breach was announced on July 29 by Capital One Bank. That same day, the FBI arrested a suspect was charged with stealing the personal information on March 22 and 23. The apparent focus of the financial theft was credit card applications filed with the bank between 2005-2019.

Those most vulnerable are two types of consumers: small businesses whose company credit card applications included personal Social Security numbers, and other customers who linked ‘secured’ credit cards to other accounts

For these two developments to occur on the same day, suggests a tacit agreement between one of the nation’s 10 largest banks and the country’s top law enforcement agency.

But why did it take four months for consumers to learn their personal data has been at risk?

Ranked number 145 on the Fortune 500 company list, Capital One has 45 million customers in the states of Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Virginia and the District of Columbia. In the second quarter of this year, the bank reported net income of $1.6 billion.

According to the bank, the data breach affects approximately 100 million consumers in this country and additionally 6 million Canadians. An estimated 140,000 Social Security numbers used for credit card applications and another 80,000 bank account numbers all place affected consumers in financial jeopardy.

“I sincerely apologize for the understandable worry this incident must be causing those affected and I am committed to making it right,” said Richard Fairbank, Capital One’s CEO. The bank has also pledged to provide affected customers with free credit monitoring and identity.

For consumer advocates, however, Capital One’s mea culpa was too little, and much too late.

“I wouldn’t say that consumers can or should “breathe a sigh of relief,” cautioned Aracely Panameño, the Center for Responsible Lending’s Director of Latino Affairs. “The latest data breach speaks to the lax cybersecurity systems currently in place at major financial institutions and national credit reporting agencies (NCRAs).”

Equifax, one of three NCRAs, waited two months to disclose its cybersecurity breach that occurred in July but was kept from the public until September that year. During that delay, 147 million unsuspecting consumers – the equivalent of 58% of the US adult population — did not know that their personal data – including federal income tax records, as well as employee records for government employees and those of Fortune 500 firms – was at risk. Nor did recipients of major government programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security learn that they too were affected.

In response to Equifax’s massive cybercrime, a surge of 50 federal class action lawsuits were filed in at least 14 states and the District of Columbia in September 2017, following the public disclosure.

“This settlement is a slap on the wrist of Equifax,” Panameño said. “The restitution fund is up to $425M, which is equivalent to $2.89 per impacted consumer (147M); the initial restitution fund is only $300M. The average monthly cost for credit monitoring is $20. These 147 American consumers will have to worry about identity theft and financial fraud in perpetuity. Yet under the settlement agreement, consumers must request benefits by January 22, 2020.”

Similar reactions came from other consumer advocates.

“It’s disappointing but not unexpected that consumers face yet another breach of our sensitive financial information,” said Chi Chi Wu, staff attorney at the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC). “People should take the most effective measure to prevent identity theft involving new credit accounts by freezing their credit reports. It’s free as a result of a new law last year.”

According to NCLC, credit card customers are not liable for any unauthorized use of over $50. By contrast, consumers with bank accounts in most cases are not liable for unauthorized debit card or other electronic transactions so long as the fraudulent transaction are reported within 60 days of receiving their bank statement. Further, lost or stolen debit cards must be reported within two business day of learning of the loss or theft.

For Ed Mierzwinski, U.S. PIRG’s Federal Consumer Program senior director, answers to consumer questions were also a key concern.

“How did this happen?” Mierzwinski asked. “And how is Capital One going to prevent future breaches? We need answers to ensure that increasingly frequent, large breaches such as this, Equifax and others don’t become the new norm.”

Neither America, Canada the United Kingdom, or any other nation needs or wants yet another financial breach. Only time and additional investigations will reveal just how many more consumers may be affected by these or other delayed announcements.

“The hackers made out with all the data needed to wreak havoc in the lives of 147 million American consumers for the rest of their lives,” Panameño said. “They need remedies that are commensurate with that risk.”

Charlene Crowell is the Center for Responsible Lending’s Communications deputy director. She can be reached at charlene.crowell@responsiblelending.org..

This post originally appeared in The Washington Informer.

Schumer and Democrats Call for Action Following White Nationalist Terror Attacks in El Paso & Six Blacks Murdered in Dayton

NNPA NEWSWIRE — According to ADL’s Center on Extremism, 73.3% of U.S. extremist-related murders in the past decade were committed by right-wing extremists, including white supremacists. Texas’ Republican Governor Gregg Abbott announced that the murders in Texas will be prosecuted as a hate crime. Crusius allegedly posted a manifesto in which he mentioned the phrase “Hispanic invasion.”

Published

15 hours ago

on

August 9, 2019

By

Austin, Texas, USA - November 19, 2016: 'White Lives Matter' demonstrators display an American flag at a protest just south of the Capitol grounds. The 'White Lives Matter' demonstrators, numbering about 20 people at the most, came from Houston with the message that the hate crime law is unfair to white people. (Photo: iStockphoto / NNPA)

By Lauren Victoria Burke, NNPA Newswire Correspondent

After 20 people were reported murdered on the morning of August 3 in El Paso, Texas, by white supremacist Patrick Crusius, the shooting became the 8th deadliest in modern U.S. history and the 250th gun massacre on the 216th day of the 2019. Early the next morning in Dayton, Ohio, a 24-year old white male named Connor Betts shot nine people to death, six of them African American. 

The first shooting immediately prompted calls for changing the definition and the language of gun massacres carried out by white males: White nationalist terrorism.  

“Our country is under attack from white nationalist terrorism, inspiring murder on our soil and abetted by weak gun laws. If we are serious about national security, we must summon the courage to name and defeat this evil,” wrote South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg on twitter.  The Mayor of South Bend was not alone in his feelings. 

“You can’t disconnect the President’s language from these shooters… he’s creating an environment where this keeps happening,” said Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH). Ryan also agreed during a CNN interview on August 4, that “the white nationalists believe Trump is a white nationalist,” when asked if he thought Trump was a white nationalist.  

Regarding President Trump’s rhetoric in relation to the El Paso mass shooting, former Texas congressman and presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke said, “He is a racist, and he stokes racism in this country … it ultimately changes the character of this country and it leads to violence.”  

Over the last three weeks, President Trump has made a series of racist statements on social media directed at African American members of Congress. Trump was elected on a platform focused on anti-immigration specifically targeted at Mexican immigrants entering the U.S. through Texas.  On October 22, 2018 in Houston, Trump proclaimed “I am a nationalist.”

“You know, they have a word, it sort of became old-fashioned. It’s called a nationalist,” Trump stated. Many observed that the language was a loud signal to white supremacists as a President of the United States embraced their rhetoric. 

According to ADL’s Center on Extremism, 73.3% of U.S. extremist-related murders in the past decade were committed by right-wing extremists, including white supremacists. Texas’ Republican Governor Gregg Abbott announced that the murders in Texas will be prosecuted as a hate crime. Crusius allegedly posted a manifesto in which he mentioned the phrase “Hispanic invasion.” 

There has been no major gun control legislation passed on the federal level in 25 years. Some of the worst gun massacres have taken place over the last five years.  Fifty-eight people were murdered by Stephen Paddock at a concert in Las Vegas in October 2017. Omar Mateen murdered 49 people at Pulse Nightclub in Florida in June 2016, and 32 people were murdered at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va. in 2007 by Seung-Hui Cho.  

Democrats in Congress, led by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to call the U.S. Senate back in to session to pass legislation related to background checks for firearms.  

Lauren Victoria Burke is an independent journalist and writer for NNPA as well as a political analyst and strategist as Principal of Win Digital Media LLC. She may be contacted at LBurke007@gmail.com and on twitter at @LVBurke

Rep. Waters to American Farmers: Denounce Donald Trump & His Lies!

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “Donald Trump’s trade wars have caused tremendous suffering among American farmers, so much so that the USDA has offered a total of $28 billion over the past year to farmers adversely impacted by retaliatory tariffs. This taxpayer money could have been spent to improve our nation’s schools and health services, fix dilapidated roads and bridges, and expand services to seniors and veterans in rural and urban communities alike. Instead, the Trump administration is giving billions in bailouts to farmers who are losing money because of his foolish trade wars.

Published

17 hours ago

on

August 9, 2019

By

Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee
Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee

WASHINGTON — Congresswoman Maxine Waters (CA-43) released a statement in response to the escalation of Donald Trump’s trade war with China. Donald Trump announced last week that he will impose an additional 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports on top of the 25 percent tariffs already imposed on $250 billion in Chinese imports.[1]China has threatened retaliation.[2]Major stock indexes posted large losses the following day,[3] and the stock market remains volatile. Trump’s latest tariff announcement follows last month’s announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) of the details of a $16 billion aid package for farmers adversely impacted by retaliatory tariffs,[4] which is in addition to a $12 billion aid package for farmers announced last year.[5]The Congresswoman’s statement follows:

“Donald Trump’s trade wars have caused tremendous suffering among American farmers, so much so that the USDA has offered a total of $28 billion over the past year to farmers adversely impacted by retaliatory tariffs. This taxpayer money could have been spent to improve our nation’s schools and health services, fix dilapidated roads and bridges, and expand services to seniors and veterans in rural and urban communities alike. Instead, the Trump administration is giving billions in bailouts to farmers who are losing money because of his foolish trade wars.

“Needless to say, most American farmers are hard-working people who would rather sell their products than receive a government welfare check. But Donald Trump has offered them nothing but empty promises and lies.

“Trump’s farmer bailout is not even helping the family farmers who need it the most. Instead, the money has gone overwhelmingly to the biggest and wealthiest agricultural producers. According to a recent analysis of USDA data by the Environmental Working Group, more than half of the farmer aid payments have been doled out to the top one-tenth of recipients. An astonishing total of $2.8 million went to a single farm in Missouri. Furthermore, the top 1 percent of farmer aid recipients received an average of $183,331 each, while the bottom 80 percent received an average of less than $5,000. Meanwhile, thousands of bailout recipients are actually residents of the nation’s largest cities, and minority farmers continue to be left out of the program.[6]

“Trump promised to support family farmers, even accusing his rival – Hillary Clinton – of wanting to ‘shut down family farms’.[7]He also claimed to be the ultimate dealmaker. Yet two years later, his trade war with China has caused pain and suffering for farmers, but there is no deal in sight. Indeed, the only deals Trump has made as our nation’s president are those that benefit himself, his family, and his wealthy friends and campaign donors.

“To all of the farmers who remain silent in the face of Donald Trump’s disastrous trade policies and incessant lies: I urge you to stop waiting for a bailout and denounce this president for the con man he is.”

COMMENTARY: A national crisis: Surging hate crimes and white supremacists

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Now is also a time to remember that regardless of race or ethnicity, our history chronicles the range of hate crimes that have taken the lives of Latinos as well as Native Americans, Blacks, Jews, and the LGBTQ community. The terror now facing America’s Latinos resurrects these horrors, particularly how Blacks encountered racial hatred for more than a century during Jim Crow era and later during the civil rights struggles of the 1950s and 1960s.

Published

1 day ago

on

August 8, 2019

By

Charlene Crowell is the Center for Responsible Lending’s communications deputy director. She can be reached at Charlene.crowell@responsiblelending.org.
Charlene Crowell is the Center for Responsible Lending’s communications deputy director. She can be reached at Charlene.crowell@responsiblelending.org.

By Charlene Crowell, NNPA Newswire Contributor

A Saturday morning shooting rampage in El Paso, Texas on August 3 took the lives of 22 people, and seriously injured more than two dozen others. Reportedly, the alleged shooter wanted to kill as many Mexicans as he could. Armed with safety glasses, ear coverings and an assault-style rifle, the shooter entered a Walmart store during a back-to-school sale.

“Saturday’s attack on El Paso was an attack on the Mexican heritage of millions of Americans – and also part of a history of white supremacist and nativist acts in Texas across three centuries,” wrote Hector Tobar, in a recent New York Times op-ed. Tobar, an associate professor at the University of California at Irvine is also a published author.

Later that day during evening hours and nearly 1,600 miles away in Dayton, Ohio, another gunman’s attack left 9 people dead and 27 injured in that city’s Oregon district. Like the Texas shooter, Ohio’s shooter was heavily armed but was shot by police before he could enter a nightclub where he could have killed far more. The victims of this shooting reflected the city’s diversity and included Blacks, Latinos, and whites.

How in a span of only 24-hours, could two cities in different states and regions suffer mass shootings – one in a city only a few miles from the nation’s southern border, and the other, a former Midwestern manufacturing hub?

Despite the shock of two unprovoked attacks, family and community members in both cities must somehow cope through their grief while preparing funeral arrangements. These two communities are also challenging governmental officials at both the state and federal levels to take actions to prevent further fatalities.

Nationally, a profusion of prayers and condolences from the nation together signaled that a tragic moment may yet be transformed into a groundswell movement that reckons with the American conscience. The profusion of assault weapons combined with easy access is a gripping issue that confronts us all.

In response to these and other tragedies, a rainbow coalition of leaders held a noon rally on August 6 in the nation’s capital. In a joint statement, the Leadership Conference for Civil and Human Rights was joined by key partners including but not limited to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Voto Latino, the Center for Community Self-Help and the Center for Responsible Lending.

“None of this is acceptable,” said the leaders in a written statement. “None of this is normal. Our organizations are united in saying that Members of Congress can no longer look away as communities of color are murdered with impunity. We must all unite and demand accountability.”

The NAACP is additionally calling for the passage of the bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019. Passed on a bipartisan House vote of 240-190 on February 27, the bill has yet to be taken up by the Senate. The bill would address both background check requirements for firearms, and firearm transfers between private individuals.

Beyond congressional actions, however, other spheres of influence can also take an active role in curbing violence. For example, corporate leaders could publicly condemn efforts to demonize immigrants, minorities or other groups targeted for hate crimes and violence. In pulpits across the country, pastors should preach about the moral dilemma the nation faces and call upon congregants to live their faith every day. Community-based organizations can call upon state and local officials to also speak out against senseless acts of violence and white supremacists.

Now is also a time to remember that regardless of race or ethnicity, our history chronicles the range of hate crimes that have taken the lives of Latinos as well as Native Americans, Blacks, Jews, and the LGBTQ community. The terror now facing America’s Latinos resurrects these horrors, particularly how Blacks encountered racial hatred for more than a century during Jim Crow era and later during the civil rights struggles of the 1950s and 1960s.

Too many times in recent years, our unique Black American experience we remain at risk as a people. In 1998 the body of James Byrd, a black, 49-year old Jasper, Texas man was ripped to pieces as it was drug over a mile and a half by whites driving a pick-up truck. Other and more recent heinous hate crimes remind us of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Eric Garner, and Tamir Rice – just to name a few.

According to Rutgers University, Black men today are 2.5 times more likely than white men to be victims of violence. From 2013 to 2017, 11,456 fatal encounters with police and members of the public were reported.

At the same time, the emergence of hate groups has been on the rise, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

“The total number of hate groups rose to 1,020 in 2018, up about 7 percent from 2017,” wrote Heidi Beirich, who leads SPLC’s Intelligence Project and its award-winning publication, The Intelligence Report.

Its report released this February found that white nationalist groups grew from 100 in 2017 to 148 the following year, 2018 – a 50% growth. Other hate groups – anti-Semitic, anti-LGBTQ, and anti-Muslim — also grew during these same years from 233 to 264. While the Ku Klux Klan dominated hate groups in the Jim Crow and civil rights eras, its presence across the country now appears to have been eclipsed by the growth of neo-Nazis, white nationalists, and skin head organizations.

SPLC’s Hate Map by State shows that the largest number of statewide hate groups are located in California (83), Florida (75), and Texas (73). At the local level, additional hate organizations currently operate in Dallas, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Tallahassee. Beyond these three states, hate groups can also be found in 45 other states and in more metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Chicago, New York City, Sacramento, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

Just as the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. prompted the enactment of major civil rights legislation, now is another time for our nation to stand up to the many forms of domestic terrorism that plague the nation. People of conscience and principle have a duty to stand up, speak out for the fullness of our “inalienable rights.”

Charlene Crowell is the Center for Responsible Lending’s communications deputy director. She can be reached at Charlene.crowell@responsiblelending.org

Cop Who Killed Eric Garner on Video Finally Closer to Being Fired After Five Years

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Two days after activists protested yelling “fire Pantaleo” at a Democratic debate in Detroit with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio standing on stage, a New York administrative judge ruled that Pantaleo should be fired. Pressure from activists and media attention put Eric Garner’s death at the forefront of discussions on police brutality and misconduct.

Published

2 days ago

on

August 8, 2019

By

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Protesters at the "We Will Not Go Back" march and rally called by Al Sharpton and the National Action Network to demand justice for the family of Eric Garner whose death was declared a homicide by the NYC Medical Examiner. Garner died on July 17, 2014 while being arrested by police. The ME ruled the cause of death was an illegal chokehold (applied by P.O. Daniel Pantaleo) and "chest compression" - prompting civil rights advocates to organize this very large protest (approximately 4000 demonstrators). (Photo: Wikimedia Commons / Credit: "Thomas Altfather Good".)

By Lauren Victoria Burke, NNPA Newswire Contributor

On July 17, 2014, on Staten Island, Eric Garner was choked to death on video by New York City Police Officer Daniel Pantaleo.  

Pantaleo, who stopped Garner because he was selling cigarettes, placed Garner in a chokehold for 15 seconds as Garner said “I can’t breathe” eleven times as he was lying face down on the sidewalk. Garner’s death was ruled a homicide by the New York Medical Examiner. Video footage of Garner being choked to death by Pantaleo demonstrated that Pantaleo was using a department prohibited chokehold.   

On December 3, 2014, a grand jury decided not to indict Pantaleo and as a result there were protests and renewed national outrage. The death of Eric Garner was talked of as one of the most outrageous examples of police brutality over the last ten years. Additionally, it was also yet another case that was captured on video just like the cases of Walter Scott, Lacquan McDonald, Philando Castile and Alton Sterling. 

Ramsey Orta, who filmed Garner’s death was later imprisoned and said he was harassed by police in the years following his friend Eric Garner’s death. “Many living in the Tompkinsville neighborhood of Staten Island felt they lived under constant surveillance by the 120th Precinct. Orta and Garner had often talked about how just leaving their homes meant expecting to be followed, stopped, searched,” reported The Verge in a profile of Orta in March 2019. 

As a result of NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Trials Judge Rosemarie Maldonado’s decision to recommend Pantaleo be fired, Pantaleo has been suspended, “as is the longstanding practice in these matters when the recommendation is termination.” There is a mystery as to whether Pantaleo will be paid during the suspension.

Two days after activists protested yelling “fire Pantaleo” at a Democratic debate in Detroit with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio standing on stage, a New York administrative judge ruled that Pantaleo should be fired.  Pressure from activists and media attention put Eric Garner’s death at the forefront of discussions on police brutality and misconduct.  

The City of New York awarded an out-of-court settlement in July 2015 to the Garner family of $5.9 million. In 2019, the U.S. Department of Justice declined to bring criminal charges against Daniel Pantaleo under federal civil rights laws. 

Lauren Victoria Burke is an independent journalist and writer for NNPA as well as a political analyst and strategist as Principal of Win Digital Media LLC. She may be contacted at LBurke007@gmail.com and on twitter at @LVBurke

