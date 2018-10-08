Erik “Doobie” Williams Celebrates His 5th Birthday with a Special Homecoming

Nadia Taylor, Andre Lee Ellis and “Doobie” Williams smile as they thank the community for showing up to celebrate. (Picture by Dylan Deprey)
Nadia Taylor, Andre Lee Ellis and “Doobie” Williams smile as they thank the community for showing up to celebrate.

By Dylan Deprey

Erik “Doobie” Williams smiled from ear to ear as he jumped from one game to another. He laughed along with his friends as he added to the already growing amount of tickets in his hand. Like any other five-year-old, Williams was just as animated as the flashing lights and sounds that filled the Chuck E. Cheese game room.

Erik “Doobie” Williams tests his skills on a racing game at Chuck E. Cheese. Picture by Dylan Deprey
Along with pizza, birthday cake and a piling number of presents, Williams’ party was extra special because he had just been released from the hospital after recovering from a shooting two months prior.

Williams along with his father, Eric Williams, 28, and a 14-year-old were shot on Aug. 12 near N. 10th St. and W. Burleigh St. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the suspect fired shots into a group of people following an ongoing dispute.

The teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while Williams was seriously hurt. He had been struck twice in the chest and in both hands. Eric Williams unfortunately died on the scene while clutching his baby, Demetrius, during the gunfire. He was the 12th of 16 homicide victims.

This article originally appeared in the Milwaukee Courier

