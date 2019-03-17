Enjoy Peabo Bryson and Jeffrey Osborne live at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Enjoy two enthralling evenings of music this month at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in downtown Nashville. Peabo Bryson and Jeffrey Osborne will perform their hits live on the 24th. The symphony orchestra will perform the music of Aretha Franklin, with vocals by Aisha de Haas with The McCrary Sisters on the 26th.

Two of R&B’s most beloved artists will perform a night of silky smooth soul at the Schermerhorn. Former LTD frontman Jeffrey Osborne performs selections from his sparkling solo career, which includes “On the Wings of Love” and “You Should Be Mine,” along material from his new album, Worth It All. Known for classic Disney tunes including “Beauty and the Beast” and “A Whole New World,” Peabo Bryson headlines the evening with favorites like “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again,” “Can you Stop the Rain” and “Let the Feeling Flow,” plus selections from his latest, Stand for Love. Presented without orchestra on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 7:30 PM.

Celebrate the one-and-only Queen of Soul as your Nashville Symphony is joined by a full band and vocalists Aisha de Haas and The McCrary Sisters to perform a full night of Aretha Franklin’s biggest hits, including “Respect”, “Chain of Fools”, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman”, “I Say a Little Prayer”, “Think” and many more. The show begins at 7:30 PM Tuesday, March 26, but plan to arrive early for a special pre-party with music from DJ Bama, plus a chance to win Schermerhorn concert tickets and more great prizes.

Dynamic, powerful and thrilling are just a few words to describe The McCrary Sisters live performances. Steeped in tight soulful harmonies, the Sisters will have the audience dancing in the aisles. The McCrary Sisters (Ann, Deborah, Regina and Alfreda) are the daughters of the late Rev. Samuel McCrary — one of the original members of the legendary gospel quartet The Fairfield Four. The daughters were raised in harmony, singing at home and at their father’s church, but word soon spread of their individual accomplished voices and each began sharing the family vocal legacy as solo artists with a wide range of performers to include Bob Dylan, Elvis, Isaac Hayes and Stevie Wonder.

In 2011, the Sisters officially formed their own group, The McCrary Sisters, and have since recorded or performed with notable artists Delbert McClinton, Black Keys, Martina McBride, Eric Church, Patty Griffin, Buddy Miller, Jonny Lang, Robert Randolph, The Winans, Donnie McClurkin, Rosanne Cash, Carrie Underwood, Hank Williams Jr., Dr. John, Widespread Panic, Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, Gregg Allman and many more.

Tickets from $25: Get $20 Tickets for March Concert Madness for the Music of Aretha Franklin with this Exclusive Promo Code: Use code MARCH for $20 Tickets. To activate your discount, enter code MARCH when you purchase online at nashvillesymphony.org or call the Box Office at 615.687.6400.

This article originally appeared in the Nashville Pride.

Advertisements