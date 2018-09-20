#EmmysSoWhite?: Record-Setting Slate of Diverse Nominees Leave Empty Handed

September 20, 2018 Nsenga K. Burton Ph.D. #NNPA BlackPress, Entertainment, Media, NNPA Newswire 1
Emmy Awards opening monologue (Photo: Video Screen capture YouTube)
Emmy Awards opening monologue

By Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D., NNPA Newswire Contributor

Emmy Awards opening monologue

The 70thPrimetime Emmy Awards ceremony kicked off with a stinging opening actby Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che indicting the Hollywood film and television industry for sexual harassment, racial exclusion and gender inequity. The skit featured a musical number with their SNLcolleagues Keenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon singing a song entitled, “We Solved It,” which poked fun at Hollywood’s self-congratulatory cockiness about ending Hollywood’s diversity problem.

Kristen Bell and Titus Burgess followed up with a ditty presumably referencing Harvey Weinstein and Louis C.K. with jabs about Arizona spas and television comebacks, although they failed to actually name the culprits.

Sterling Brown performed a song mocking how Hollywood defines diversity in the first place. Sandra Oh, the first Asian woman nominated for a best lead actress in a drama series, addressed the incredulousness of this “honor” by saying it was an honor to be Asian. RuPaul was even in the mix.

Although this year marked the Emmy awards’ most diverse slate of nominees(38 nominations) in the history of the awards show, the outcome was not reflective of the diversity highlighted in the nominations.

Actress/producer/director Regina King won outstanding lead actress in a limited series for her role in Seven Secondson Netflix.  The critically-acclaimed show about the death of a 15-year-old boy and a police cover-up was unceremoniously canceled in April after only one season. Netflixtweeted, “REGINA KING DESERVES THE WORLD,” and was subsequently trolledby Twitter for their obvious short-term memory.

Other than King, Thandi Newton won best supporting actress in a drama for her role in HBO’s Westworldand Darren Criss won for best actor in a limited series for his role in FX‘s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, rounding out the winners of color.

It should be noted last week Tiffany Haddish (“SNL”), Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”),Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Katt Williams (“Atlanta”) won Emmys for guest appearances on these respective shows.

Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D. is entertainment and culture editor for NNPA/BlackPressUSA. She is founder and editor-in-chief of the award-winning news blog The Burton Wire, which covers news of the African diaspora. Follow her on Twitter @Ntellectualor @TheBurtonWire.

About Nsenga K. Burton Ph.D. 2 Articles
Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D. is an award-winning writer, entrepreneur and professor living her best life with her daughter Kai and fur-son Mr. Miyagi. She is founder and editor-in-chief of The Burton Wire, a news blog covering news of the African Diaspora. Dr. Burton is an expert in the intersection of race, class, gender, sexuality and media related industries. An activist scholar, Nsenga has authored numerous articles on the subject and recently co-edited a book on Black Women’s Mental Health. You can see and hear her on radio, tv and new media waxing poetic about these issues. In her spare time she vacillates between fighting the power and Happy Hour. Follow her on Twitter @Ntellectual.

Related Articles

Business

Netflix Reaches Deal with Comcast

February 26, 2014 Kyle Yeldell Business 0

STEVE ROTHWELL, AP Business Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix has reached a deal with Comcast to ensure that its TV shows and movies are streamed smoothly to households, the first deal the online video streaming service has reached with an Internet service provider. The Read More

Business

Comcast Argues Benefits of Time Warner Cable Deal

April 8, 2014 Kyle Yeldell Business 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Comcast Corp. on Tuesday presented its case to government regulators arguing that its $45 billion takeover of Time Warner Cable Inc. will benefit consumers without limiting competition. The company filed hundreds of pages of documents with the Federal Communications Commission after filing Read More

Entertainment

Suge Knight Chained to a Wheelchair in Latest Court Appearance

April 9, 2015 Kyle Yeldell Entertainment 0

  (EURWeb) – Suge Knight rolled into court this morning chained to a wheelchair – a move he claims was meant to humiliate him, because he didn’t need wheeled assistance. Judge Ronald Coen on Wednesday gave the former rap mogul time to hire a new attorney in his robbery case, Read More

1 Comment

  1. Here’s a little more diversity & inclusion; an African American first! July 2018, Emmy nominated Actor/Producer/Writer Melvin Jackson Jr. and his beautiful Emmy-nominated wife, Actress Kelly M Jenrette, became the first African American Couple to become Emmy nominated in the same year in the history of the Emmy’s!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.