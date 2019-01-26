Emerging Leader 2019 Fellow – Rafáel Robinson

By The Weekly Challenger

ST. PETERSBURG — The 2020 Plan, City of St. Petersburg Department of Urban Affairs and One Community’s Emerging Leaders Fellowship & Intern Program have engaged 11 young adults ages 18-40 who have expressed a desire to grow in community leadership.

The program will provide training for the fellows and interns then supervise them to serve as an active force in community advancement initiatives with introductions to many community leaders. Our community needs leaders to continue positive movement in community activism.

In partnership with The Weekly Challenger, the 2020 Plan would like to introduce another dynamic member of the Emerging Leaders Inaugural Class 2019 Fellow, Rafáel Robinson.

Robinson is the visionary and creative genius behind the Super Sprockets phenomenon and is well known for shaping and molding the minds of elementary school students throughout Pinellas County Schools. His best-known work, the Super Sprockets series, has begun to pique the interest of children across the country.

As an entrepreneur, Robinson is the CEO of both Robinson’s Italian, a water ice dessert company, and Ituey LLC, a children’s literacy company geared towards creating literature and multimedia around STEM and problem-solving.

With a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in Elementary Education and more than a decade of experience working in one of the nation’s top STEM schools–Douglas Jamerson Elementary–Robinson vision has created a unique way to help students around the world develop their critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

“Our stories help students understand the importance of solving problems no matter how big or small. Providing students with a problem-solving tool like the Super Sprocket Design Process gives our earliest learners a STEM-based foundation that will last a lifetime,” Robinson said.

The seasoned Florida A&M graduate is also a member of the legendary Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. Robinson’s dedication to teaching, problem-solving and creating the Super Sprocket Design Process has landed coverage in print and broadcast outlets including Bay News 9, Tampa Bay Parenting and The Weekly Challenger.

In addition to being a published author, Robinson has a strong background in many areas including Elementary Engineering Curriculum, Linear Curriculum Mapping, staff training and development, leadership parent/community involvement and entrepreneurship.

