Election2018 – Trump Endorses Kemp

Saturday morning, President Donald J. Trump formally endorsed Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp for Governor, via Twitter. While the news was predictable, the President used the platform to call Kemp’s Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams, “unqualified.”

Abrams has spent ten years in elected office, most recently as Minority Leader in the Georgia House of Representatives from 2011-2017. Abrams possesses a Bachelor’s Degree from Spelman College, a Master of Public Affairs degree from the University of Texas-Austin and a law degree from Yale. By comparison, Kemp has a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from the University of Georgia.

Kemp continues to be embroiled in controversy as the NAACP filed a lawsuit claiming the Secretary of State’s actions have been “shown to disproportionately and negatively impact the ability of voting-eligible African-American, Latino and Asian-American applicants to register to vote.” Currently, 53,000 voter applications are in limbo on Secretary Kemp’s desk.

Currently, Abrams and Kemp are locked in a statistical dead heat.

