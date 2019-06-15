Election 2020 – Black voters are unsure of Democratic Candidates

By Itoro N. Umontuen

As the first Democratic debate is thirteen days away, a new poll reveals the crowded field must do a better job of promoting themselves, their policies and informing the electorate of their raison d’être in order to stand out. According a poll released by the Black Economic Alliance, of 1,003 black Americans discovered that between 27% and 33% of those surveyed “have reservations” about or are “very uncomfortable” with Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, and Pete Buttigieg as presidential candidates.

According to the same poll, 37% of black Americans do not know who O’Rourke is and 47% are unfamiliar with Buttigieg.

On the other end of the scale, 68% of respondents are enthusiastic or comfortable with Joe Biden, 58% are comfortable with Bernie Sanders, and 47% are comfortable with California Senator Kamala Harris.

By comparison, 87% of respondents are very uncomfortable or have reservations with President Donald Trump’s job performance at this moment in time.

“We live in a world where we follow politics 24 hours a day, but that’s not the reality for most Americans,” said Akunna Cook, executive director of the Black Economic Alliance, which is hosting a presidential forum this weekend in South Carolina. “We know that black Americans are going to make a difference for who gets in the White House in 2020,” she said. “They’re hungry for a candidate that will speak to the issues that are central to them.”

The first Democratic debate is June 26-27 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami. Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow and José Diaz-Balart will moderate the debate.

This article originally appeared in the Atlanta Voice.