Eleanor Jean Grier Leadership Academy Endorses Dr. Gregory Alexander

By Black Voices News

The Eleanor Jean Grier Leadership Academy supported one of its graduates, Dr. Gregory Alexander, candidate for the Alvord School Board Trustee Area 1 in Riverside County. Katie Greene, Jennifer Vaughn-Blakely, Rose Mayes, Ola Fae Stevens and “The Group” endorsed the alumni and support his efforts to win on November 6, 2018.

Dr. Alexander is a graduate of California State University, San Bernardino where he earned a B.A. in Political Science and two master’s degrees in education. Dr. Alexander earned his Doctorate in Education and Organizational Leadership from the University of La Verne.

He currently is a Special Education Administrator for the Ontario-Montclair School District. He and his wife Melissa have lived in the Alvord School district for 15 years and have two children that attend school in Alvord.

Read more about Dr. Alexander’s background and candidacy on AlexanderforAlvord.com. or visit his Facebook page.

This article originally appeared in Black Voice News.