Einstein Charter Schools CEO Michael McKenzie Honors 2019-20 Educators with Golden Hammer Awards

Data Staff Writers

The Einstein Charter School Learning Community celebrated its top educators and staff with awards presented by CEO Michael McKenzie in an end-of-year ceremony. CEO McKenzie said these individuals “nailed it” and contributed to the PK-12 School Network in eastern New Orleans with student-centric, teacher-centric, and community-centric leadership. Among those honored were Einstein High School Principal Nathan Stockman; Quality Control Analyst Nakeveya Anthony and Einstein IT Director Long Nguyen.

Einstein is accepting students in all grades, PK-12 for its three campus locations in east New Orleans: Sherwood Forest, Sarah T. Reed (6-12 grades) and Cannes Street in Village de L’est. For information: www.einsteincharterschools.org or apply directly at the Sherwood Forest campus, 4801 Maid Marion Dr., before July 3 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.; Phone (504) 324-7459.