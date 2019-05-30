fbpx
Dwayne Johnson shares a ‘proud’ father-daughter moment
ROLLINGOUT — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is “very proud” of his daughter after she graduated high school on Saturday, May 25, 2019. The Jumanji star took to Instagram to reveal his eldest daughter Simone, 17, has successfully graduated from her high school, and will be starting at New York University later this year.

Dwayne Johnson with his eldest daughter Simone, 17. (Image source: Instagram – @therock)

By Rollingout.com

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is “very proud” of his daughter after she graduated high school on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

The Jumanji star took to Instagram to reveal his eldest daughter Simone, 17, has successfully graduated from her high school, and will be starting at New York University later this year.

In two pictures of the pair — one of which shows Simone pulling away from her father as he tries to kiss her — Johnson wrote: “And then your babies graduate. Very proud of my first daughter daughter graduating high school, kickin’ ass and is now NYU bound. I love you and one day you’ll stop pulling away from my beastly arms & kisses #DTRWG x (sic)”

Simone — whose mother is Dwayne’s ex-wife Dany Garcia — then commented on his post to thank him for coming.

She wrote: “love you thank you for coming (sic)”

In the images, Simone is proudly showing off her personalized graduation apparel, which featured a Marvel reference in her decorated cap, as half of it displayed the logo of Captain America, while the other half was decorated with that of Bucky Barnes.

The sweet post comes after 47-year-old Johnson — who also has daughters 3-year-old Jasmine and 13-month-old Tiana with his longtime partner Lauren Hashian — recently flew from Los Angeles to Miami to spend Valentine’s Day with Simone.

Posting on Instagram at the time, he wrote: “Laughin’ at the time back in high school when I got into a Valentine’s Day argument w/ my girlfriend and she so clearly told me where I could shove my roses.

“Flew from LA to Miami so I could spend an awesome afternoon and lovely dinner with my #1 Valentine @simonegjohnson. Little sleep but so well worth our invaluable and fun father/daughter time. SO PROUD of her and that apple sure didn’t fall far from this tree. Dropped her off, gave her a massive bear hug and back on the bird to get to work.

“A special Valentines and now excuse me while I get crazy and bring new meaning to the term “mile high club” by goin’ to town on my chicken and pasta. #fatherdaughter #grateful (sic)”

This article originally appeared in Rollingout.com

