Durkan Signs Affordable Housing Legislation For Fort Lawton In Magnolia

By The Seattle Medium On Tues, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan signed into law a vision for a more livable, affordable community at Fort Lawton Army Reserve in the Magnolia neighborhood.

The legislation rezones nearly a third of the 34-acre property from single-family to multi-family adding more affordable housing in a high-opportunity neighborhood. The redevelopment will further fair housing choices by adding up to 238 units of mixed-income affordable housing including supportive housing for seniors and veterans, apartments for low-income households, and opportunities for homeownership. Much of the Fort Lawton site will be set aside for parks and open recreational uses.

“We must continue to act urgently to address our affordability and housing crisis. This plan builds on our commitment to create hundreds of more affordable homes while ensuring that our neighborhoods can be vibrant, livable spaces today and for the next generation,” said Durkan. “We stand on the shoulders of the efforts not just of the last 15 years, but of all those who have demanded that Seattle is more accessible, more welcoming, and more equitable. There should be no neighborhood in Seattle that people can’t live, and today we’re one step closer to making that vision real.”

“The plan to create 237 new affordable homes at Fort Lawton is the result of fifteen years of community engagement, planning, and advocacy. With housing costs soaring and displacement at crisis levels, the need for these homes has never been greater,” said Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda. “The Fort Lawton plan will further fair housing, create greater equity, and advance opportunity by opening access to a high-cost area of the city that has previously been largely out of reach to low-income people and communities of color. Today, we celebrate as we move forward on an inclusive vision for the Fort Lawton site that will turn former military land into affordable homes for our military veterans, aging seniors, low-income families, and our neighbors who struggle with access to homeownership.”

