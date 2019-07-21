fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Featured Health National News NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown

Dr. Patrice Harris Sworn-In as the American Medical Association’s First Black Female President
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Featured Government Military National News NNPA Newswire Politics The Final Call World

COMMENTARY: Is U.S. marching steadily to war with Iran?

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Entertainment Featured Film Lifestyle Movies News NNPA Newswire Nsenga K. Burton Television TV Video

Will Packer Drama, ‘Ambitions’ Brings Star Power to OWN

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Crime Featured Financial Management Government Law National News NNPA Newswire Politics Stacey M. Brown

If You’re Poor in America, Debtor’s Prison is Real

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Crime Featured Government Law National News NNPA Newswire Politics

REPORT: Black Men Are Biggest Beneficiaries of the First Step Act

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Entertainment Featured Film Lee Eric Smith Movies National New Tri-State Defender News NNPA Newswire

Film, fellowship puts Memphian Jamey Hatley on course for the big screen

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Lee Eric Smith New Tri-State Defender News NNPA Newswire Politics

COMMENTARY: The Black Man Who Saved Memphis: Robert R. Church

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Crime Featured Government Lee Eric Smith National New Tri-State Defender News NNPA Newswire Politics

‘My background don’t define me’: Forum aims to connect employers, ex-offenders

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Government Lee Eric Smith New Tri-State Defender News NNPA Newswire Politics

People’s Convention organizers want focus on The People’s Agenda, not endorsements

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Lee Eric Smith New Tri-State Defender News NNPA Newswire Politics

Memphis People’s Convention all about The People’s Agenda

#NNPA BlackPress

Dr. Patrice Harris Sworn-In as the American Medical Association’s First Black Female President

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “And I hope to be tangible evidence for young girls and young boys and girls from communities of color that you can aspire to be a physician. Not only that, you can aspire to be a leader in organized medicine,” said Dr. Patrice A. Harris, a psychiatrist from Atlanta, was sworn-in as the 174th president of the American Medical Association (AMA).

Published

5 hours ago

on

“We are no longer at a place where we can tolerate the disparities that plague communities of color, women, and the LGBTQ community. But we are not yet at a place where health equity is achieved in those communities,” she said. (Photo by Reginald Duncan)
“We are no longer at a place where we can tolerate the disparities that plague communities of color, women, and the LGBTQ community. But we are not yet at a place where health equity is achieved in those communities,” she said. (Photo by Reginald Duncan)

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Correspondent
@StacyBrownMedia

In June, Dr. Patrice A. Harris, a psychiatrist from Atlanta, was sworn-in as the 174th president of the American Medical Association (AMA). She is the first African-American woman to hold the position.

During her inauguration ceremony in Chicago, Dr. Harris said she plans to implement effective strategies to improve healthcare education and training, combat the crisis surrounding chronic diseases, and eliminate barriers to quality patient care.

She also promised to lead conversations on mental health and diversity in the medical field.

“We face big challenges in health care today, and the decisions we make now will move us forward in a future we help create,” Dr. Harris said in a statement.

“We are no longer at a place where we can tolerate the disparities that plague communities of color, women, and the LGBTQ community. But we are not yet at a place where health equity is achieved in those communities,” she said.

According to her biography on the AMA’s website, Dr. Harris has long been a mentor, role model and an advocate.

She served on the AMA Board of Trustees since 2011, and as chair from 2016 to 2017.

Prior to that, Dr. Harris served in various leadership roles which included task forces on topics like health information technology, payment and delivery reform, and private contracting.

Dr. Harris also held leadership positions with the American Psychiatric Association, the Georgia Psychiatric Physicians Association, the Medical Association of Georgia, and The Big Cities Health Coalition, where she chaired this forum composed of leaders from America’s largest metropolitan health departments.

Growing up in Bluefield, West Virginia, Dr. Harris dreamt of entering medicine at a time when few women of color were encouraged to become physicians, according to her bio.

She spent her formative years at West Virginia University, earning a BA in psychology, an MA in counseling psychology and ultimately, a medical degree in 1992.

It was during this time that her passion for helping children emerged, and she completed her psychiatry residency and fellowships in child and adolescent psychiatry and forensic psychiatry at the Emory University School of Medicine, according to her bio.

“The saying ‘if you can see it, you can believe it’ is true,” Dr. Harris said during her swearing-in ceremony.

“And I hope to be tangible evidence for young girls and young boys and girls from communities of color that you can aspire to be a physician. Not only that, you can aspire to be a leader in organized medicine,” she said.

Related Topics:

A Little About Me: I'm the co-author of Blind Faith: The Miraculous Journey of Lula Hardaway and her son, Stevie Wonder (Simon & Schuster) and Michael Jackson: The Man Behind The Mask, An Insider's Account of the King of Pop (Select Books Publishing, Inc.) My work can often be found in the Washington Informer, Baltimore Times, Philadelphia Tribune, Pocono Record, the New York Post, and Black Press USA.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: