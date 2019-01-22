Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Name Transition

January 22, 2019 dptstaff Black History, Dallas Post Tribune 0
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Image by: Library of Congress | Wiki Commons)
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Image by: Library of Congress | Wiki Commons)

By DPStaff

Martin Luther King, Jr., original name was Michael King, Jr. he was born 90 years ago on January 15, 1929, in Atlanta, GA.

In 1934, his father, a pastor at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, traveled to Germany and became inspired by the Protestant Reformation leader Martin Luther it was there he decided to change his name (and that of his eldest son) from Michael King to Martin Luther King.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday and will is observed each year on the third Monday of January.

This article originally appeared in the Dallas Post Tribune

Advertisements

Related Articles

Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera (Photo credit: Torian Priestly for Steed Media)
Family

Waka Flocka says friendship is key to a successful marriage

January 19, 2019 Christal Jordan Family, Hip-Hop, Lifestyle, Rollingout.com 0

ROLLINGOUT.COM — Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary at the beginning of 2019. […read more]

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.