Dr. Keisha Scarlett Named Chief Of Equity, Partnerships, And Engagement For Seattle Public Schools.

By The Seattle Medium

Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau has announced that Dr. Keisha Scarlett has been appointed Chief of Equity, Partnerships, and Engagement (EPE), for Seattle Public Schools in Seattle, Wash.

Dr. Scarlett, who has been with Seattle Public Schools since 2010, began her new position on June 1.

Prior to her new role, Dr. Scarlett served as the district’s Executive Director of Organizational Development for Equity, Strategy and Partnership.

“Dr. Scarlett is the perfect person to lead our focused efforts on educational equity and justice,” said Juneau. “Our Board recently approved our new five year strategic plan and Dr. Scarlett will provide key support and leadership in implementing the plan.”

Prior to Dr. Scarlett’s appointment, the Chief of EPE position was held by Dr. Brent Jones. Dr. Jones recently announced that he has accepted a position with King County Metro.

Dr. Scarlett, who has held a variety of positions with Seattle Public Schools, began her career with the district when she was named principal of South Shore PK-8 School from 2010-2014.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead in this role and to build on the momentum we’ve developed advancing racial equity,” said Scarlett. “My community ties and two decades of commitment to serving and leading in SPS make this a great opportunity.”

Dr. Scarlett has held the following positions at SPS:

Principal – South Shore PK-8 School, 2010-2014

Principal Leadership Coach, 2014-2016

Superintendent Intern, 2016-2017

Director of Professional Growth and Educator Support, 2016-2017

Executive Director, Organizational Development for Equity, Strategy and Partnership, 2017-2019

Dr. Scarlett earned a doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from the University of Washington. She gained her master’s degree at Heritage University and her bachelor’s degree at Clark Atlanta University.

This article originally appeared in The Seattle Medium.