fbpx
Connect with us

Education The Seattle Medium

Dr. Keisha Scarlett Named Chief Of Equity, Partnerships, And Engagement For Seattle Public Schools.
Advertisement

Education The Savannah Tribune Voting

Lang Proposes Savannah State and Georgia Southern Armstrong Campus Voting Precincts

Education Oakland Post World

‘She Understands:’ Asian American Professor Candi Yano Shares Life Lessons With Students

#NNPA BlackPress 2019 NNPA DTU Journalism Fellowship Atlanta Voice AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Black History Business Cars Chicago Crusader Commentary Community Education Featured National NNPA Newswire

The Atlanta Voice welcomes three students through Chevrolet journalism fellowship

Education Law Rollingout.com

Black Ivy League law students want university to fire Central Park 5 prosecutor

Chicago Crusader Education

College is a place of self-discovery and reinvention

Commentary Education South Florida Times

COMMENTARY: Robert F. Smith’s Morehouse and the call for self-sufficiency

Community Education The Birmingham Times

100 Black Men of Birmingham holds 1st Mentoring Awards Program

Education Religion The Tennessee Tribune

Rev. Edwin C. Sanders Awarded Honorary Doctorate Degree

Education Wave Newspapers

More than 1,800 graduate from Rio Hondo College

Education

Dr. Keisha Scarlett Named Chief Of Equity, Partnerships, And Engagement For Seattle Public Schools.

THE SEATTLE MEDIUM – Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau has announced that Dr. Keisha Scarlett has been appointed Chief of Equity, Partnerships, and Engagement (EPE), for Seattle Public Schools in Seattle, Wash. Dr. Scarlett, who has been with Seattle Public Schools since 2010, began her new position on June 1.

Published

13 hours ago

on

Dr. Keisha Scarlett, Chief of Equity, Partnerships, and Engagement (Photo by: seattleschools.org)

By The Seattle Medium

Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau has announced that Dr. Keisha Scarlett has been appointed Chief of Equity, Partnerships, and Engagement (EPE), for Seattle Public Schools in Seattle, Wash.

Dr. Scarlett, who has been with Seattle Public Schools since 2010, began her new position on June 1.

Prior to her new role, Dr. Scarlett served as the district’s Executive Director of Organizational Development for Equity, Strategy and Partnership.

“Dr. Scarlett is the perfect person to lead our focused efforts on educational equity and justice,” said Juneau. “Our Board recently approved our new five year strategic plan and Dr. Scarlett will provide key support and leadership in implementing the plan.”

Prior to Dr. Scarlett’s appointment, the Chief of EPE position was held by Dr. Brent Jones. Dr. Jones recently announced that he has accepted a position with King County Metro.

Dr. Scarlett, who has held a variety of positions with Seattle Public Schools, began her career with the district when she was named principal of South Shore PK-8 School from 2010-2014.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead in this role and to build on the momentum we’ve developed advancing racial equity,” said Scarlett. “My community ties and two decades of commitment to serving and leading in SPS make this a great opportunity.”

Dr. Scarlett has held the following positions at SPS:

Principal – South Shore PK-8 School, 2010-2014
Principal Leadership Coach, 2014-2016
Superintendent Intern, 2016-2017
Director of Professional Growth and Educator Support, 2016-2017
Executive Director, Organizational Development for Equity, Strategy and Partnership, 2017-2019

Dr. Scarlett earned a doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from the University of Washington. She gained her master’s degree at Heritage University and her bachelor’s degree at Clark Atlanta University.

This article originally appeared in The Seattle Medium

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: