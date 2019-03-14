Does Eating Healthy Hope Your Oral Health?

By Dr. Jacqueline Butler Mitchell, DDS

A poor diet can lead to gum disease and tooth decay. Foods that are high in sugars and starches contribute to the production of plaque and bacteria that can attack the tooth enamel if not removed by brushing and flossing and lead to cavities forming. Almost all foods contain some type of sugar to include milk and vegetables; however, these foods are a necessary part of a healthy diet because many of these foods do contain important nutrients.

Tips for a Healthy Diet

• Foods that are high in sugars, make them a treat rather than a staple food.

• Eat a variety of foods from each of the five major food groups.

• When choosing a snack, raw vegetables such as carrots, celery, and broccoli are good, as well as cheese and yogurts for a healthy snack.

Proper nutrition means eating a balanced diet daily. If your body doesn’t get the right amount of nutrients, your mouth may have a more difficult time resisting infection. Eating healthy does require you to still brush and floss your teeth two times daily and remember to visit the dentist every 6 months for a checkup. I hope this Tooth Talk has helped and if you have any questions please call or email me.

If you have questions call or email me at Integrity Dental Care, PLLC (615) 445-8700 or email dr.jmitchell@integritydentalcares.com with any questions you may have.

This article originally appeared in The Tennessee Tribune.

