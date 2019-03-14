Does Eating Healthy Hope Your Oral Health?

March 14, 2019 Dr. Jacqueline Butler Mitchell DDS Food, Health, The Tennessee Tribune 0
Photo by: Pixabay | Pexels.com
Photo by: Pixabay | Pexels.com

By Dr. Jacqueline Butler Mitchell, DDS

A poor diet can lead to gum disease and tooth decay. Foods that are high in sugars and starches contribute to the production of plaque and bacteria that can attack the tooth  enamel if not removed by brushing and flossing and lead to cavities forming. Almost all foods contain some type of sugar to include milk and vegetables; however, these foods are a necessary part of a healthy diet because many of these foods do contain important nutrients.

Tips for a Healthy Diet

• Foods that are high in sugars, make them a treat rather than a staple food.

• Eat a variety of foods from each of the five major food groups.

• When choosing a snack, raw vegetables such as carrots, celery, and broccoli are good, as well as cheese and yogurts for a healthy snack.

Proper nutrition means eating a balanced diet daily. If your body doesn’t get the right amount of nutrients, your mouth may have a more difficult time resisting infection. Eating healthy does require you to still brush and floss your teeth two times daily and remember to visit the dentist every 6 months for a checkup. I hope this Tooth Talk has helped and if you have any questions please call or email me.

If you have questions call or email me at Integrity Dental Care, PLLC (615) 445-8700 or email dr.jmitchell@integritydentalcares.com with any questions you may have.

This article originally appeared in The Tennessee Tribune.

Advertisements

Related Articles

Jared Brewington (Photo by: Chris Juhn)
Business

Black Business Spotlight: South Minneapolis Black history inspires Funky Grits

February 28, 2019 Jonika Stowes Business, Food, Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder 0

MINNESOTA SPOKESMAN-RECORDER — The Twin Cities is enjoying a restaurant boom with unique eateries offering niche foods and dining experiences. […read more]

Advertisements
Fresh Future Farm founder Germaine Jenkins
Business

Fresh Future Farm Grocery Store Introduces Sliding Scale Neighborhood Discount

January 31, 2019 The Charleston Chronicle Business, Charleston Chronicle, Food 0

CHARLESTON CHRONICLE — Starting February 16, Fresh Future Farm store customers will be able to pay what they can afford. […read more]

Advertisements
Charleston Chronicle

Food drive at Magnolia Gardens brings local food bank unexpected benefit

February 26, 2019 The Charleston Chronicle Charleston Chronicle, Community, Food 0

CHARLESTON CHRONICLE — Magnolia Plantation and Gardens ended its recent holiday food drive to assists the Lowcountry Food Bank […read more]

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.