Diana Schweinbeck describes her evolution in the music industry
ROLLINGOUT — Rolling out‘s Romeo International recently sat down with Diana Schweinbeck, who started her company, Schweinbeck LLC, in 2007 to showcase deejays, producers and up-and-coming recording artists. Her clients have included Sy Ari Da Kid, Damar Jackson and Paxquiao. Schweinbeck discussed her journey from helping entertainers get their music out to her new role as head of marking for Cinq Music Group in Los Angeles.

Romeo International and Diana Schweinbeck (Photo credit: Chelsea Davis)

By Romeo McCord

Rolling out‘s Romeo International recently sat down with Diana Schweinbeck, who started her company, Schweinbeck LLC, in 2007 to showcase deejays, producers and up-and-coming recording artists. Her clients have included Sy Ari Da Kid, Damar Jackson and Paxquiao.

Schweinbeck discussed her journey from helping entertainers get their music out to her new role as head of marking for Cinq Music Group in Los Angeles.

How did you arrive at this career choice? 

It was a natural evolution. I never, per se, wanted to be in the music industry, but it really just fell into my lap. When I moved to Atlanta from Alpharetta, Georgia, to attend Georgia State University, I kept meeting so many people who were in some aspect in the music industry. After building real relationships [and] friendships, I put two and two together and combined by relationships with my business background.

What separates you from others in your field? 

I separate myself by being genuine. Everything I work on I truly believe in. It isn’t about the money for me. It’s about helping someone achieve their dream, which in the end becomes our dream.

Do you think that there are any widely held misconceptions about what you do? 

I wouldn’t say misconception, but I feel people really have no idea what I do, and I’m completely fine with that. I continue to work even harder and show them I’m not just some role in this industry. I can do it all.

Why do you consider continued learning important? 

I am always eager to learn. This industry changes drastically fast. You always have to be one step ahead, and no one in this industry knows the industry 100 percent. There is always room to learn further than what you know.

What role does technology play in your day-to-day life? How do you utilize it?

I use technology all day every day. Without it, I couldn’t get anything done. From email to social media to research, I need it.

What software, app or other technological innovation has made the biggest difference in your life or career? 

For me, I would have to say Twitter. That was the first social media I was on when I began in this industry, and it was the easiest way to connect with someone else. It was also uncomplicated to show support by a simple tweet or shout-out, which eventually blossomed into a relationship.

What is your favorite vacation destination and why? 

My favorite vacation destination would be really anywhere with beautiful beaches, all-inclusive resorts and a pool that I can get in by going out [onto] my balcony.

