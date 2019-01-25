Detroit’s Rickea Jackson selected to McDonald’s All-American Game

January 25, 2019 Branden Hunter Education, Michigan Chronicle, Sports 0
New Mississippi State commit Rickea Jackson chose the Bulldogs over South Carolina.
By Branden Hunter

Detroit Edison senior forward Rickea Jackson will play in the 2019 McDonald’s All-American Game, becoming the first girls player to do so since Detroit Country Day’s Madison Williams did it in 2010.

The game, which features 24 of the top senior girls basketball players in the country, will take place March 27 in Atlanta.

Jackson is the state of Michigan’s top player and averaged 21.9 points and 10 rebounds per game as a junior. The 6-foot-3 wing has led Edison to two straight Class C state titles. The Lady Pioneers moved up a division for the 2018-2019 season.

ESPN.com ranks her as the No. 9 prospect in the country and one of the most heavily recruited girls players in the state in decades. She signed with Mississippi State in November.

No boys from Michigan were selected to the game.

This article originally appeared in the Michigan Chronicle

