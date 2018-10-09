Detroit Renewable Energy (DRE) names Stacie Clayton, VP of Government and Community Affairs

Detroit Renewable Energy (DRE) recently announced the addition of Stacie Clayton as the vice president of government and community affairs.

“Stacie’s proven commitment to serving Detroit and its residents, including her perpetual drive to enact positive results, makes her the perfect person to lead our reenergized government and community engagement efforts,” said Michael Marr, chief operating officer. “We’re focused on being a good neighbor in our community and we’re excited about the new approach that Stacie adds to our team.”

Clayton brings over 25 years of extensive experience working with Michigan’s government, corporate and non-profit sectors. Prior to joining DRE, Clayton was the assistant director for the Governor’s Office of Urban Initiatives and her previous positions included leadership roles in the City of Detroit Mayor’s, Council and Clerk’s Offices. She also served as vice president of external affairs for the Detroit Super Bowl XL Host Committee. Additionally, Clayton has been appointed to several government task forces and business advisory boards, including being a current member of the Michigan Civil Rights Commission.

“As a Detroit resident, I am delighted to join a team so devoted to serving Detroit’s community and protecting our environment,” said Clayton. “This is a team committed to creating a positive impact in many ways and it’s an honor to be a part of that effort.”

Clayton holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Master of Business Administration from Wayne State University.

Detroit Renewable Energy, LLC is the holding company formed in 2010 for the independent operations of Detroit Thermal, LLC; Detroit Renewable Power LLC, operator of the Detroit energy-from-waste plant; and Hamtramck Energy Services, LLC, operator of private steam plants at seven General Motors facilities.

For more information, visit www.detroitrenewable.com.

This article originally appeared in the Michigan Chronicle.

