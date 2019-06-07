Detroit Institute of Arts helps metro Detroit teachers bring STEAM to local classrooms

By The Michigan Chronicle

A series of free educator workshops at the Detroit Institute of Arts is helping teachers in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties use the museum to inspire creative educational activities that integrate science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM).

“The DIA is a hidden treasure for educators across Southeast Michigan,” said Michelle Cline, director of H.O.P.E for K-8 Education and a seasoned science educator. “The DIA’s professional development workshops give teachers strategies that help students think more positively about science, technology, engineering and math by incorporating art and creativity into classroom lessons.”

Last year, over 1,100 tri-county teachers participated in free professional development programs offered by the DIA. The DIA recently hosted “Create Your Own STEAM Adventure,” a workshop led by Cline showing teachers how to incorporate STEAM subjects in their lesson plans.

“STEAM adventures help my students learn to problem solve and think outside of the box to come up with creative solutions,” said Stephanie Bradley, teacher at Berkley Public Schools. “The DIA is a valuable resource for teachers looking for new inexpensive ways to engage students in science, technology, engineering art and math.”

H.O.P.E K-8 for Education is a nonprofit that partners with kindergarten through eighth grade teachers and students to provide engaging STEAM adventures.

“The DIA is a leader in education and we’re proud to offer STEAM-focused programs that bring learning to life,” said Salvador Salort-Pons, DIA director. “The DIA offers free professional development workshops for teachers in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties to help them create engaging lessons by combining education, art, culture and history.”

The DIA also offers free field trips and free transportation to over 62,000 students from over 700 Macomb, Oakland and Wayne County schools each school year.

To schedule a group tour or field trip, contact the DIA at 313-833-7981.

This article originally appeared in the Michigan Chronicle.