Detroit Auto Show – AutoNetwork Reports #209

More car company financing arms offering payment relief for customers affected by government partial shut down. Please contact your lender for details.
#209 This weeks topics : In The News: Special Report Detroit Auto Show; Ford and Hyundai/Kia Recalls; MBUSA #1 Luxury Sales; NACOTY Car, Utility & Truck of The Year; Subaru Sales; and much more.
What Are We Driving This Week?
Greg – 2019 Kia Optima SX Turbo
Frank – 2019 Hyundai Accent
Chris – 2019 Ford Raptor
Dave – 2019 Acura MDX Hybrid
First Thoughts:
2018 Nissan Kicks SR CVT
1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine
CVT Automatic Transmission
Exterior Color: 2 Tone Red Black Roof
Interior Color: Charcoal
31 MPG City, 36 MPG Highway, 33 MPG Combined
MSRP: $22,245.00
Show Panelists:
Frank Washington – AboutThatCar.com
Greg Morrison – www.bumper2bumpertv.com
Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.com
David Boldt – TxGarage.com
