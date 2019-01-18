Detroit Auto Show – AutoNetwork Reports #209

More car company financing arms offering payment relief for customers affected by government partial shut down. Please contact your lender for details.

Auto talk show AutoNetwork Reports Live on YouTube weekly Thursday 3:00 pm ET – 3:30pm ET. where auto influencers discuss the weeks latest automotive news. Go visit http://autonetwork.com for more shows.

#209 This weeks topics : In The News: Special Report Detroit Auto Show; Ford and Hyundai/Kia Recalls; MBUSA #1 Luxury Sales; NACOTY Car, Utility & Truck of The Year; Subaru Sales; and much more.

What Are We Driving This Week?

Greg – 2019 Kia Optima SX Turbo

Frank – 2019 Hyundai Accent

Chris – 2019 Ford Raptor

Dave – 2019 Acura MDX Hybrid

First Thoughts:

2018 Nissan Kicks SR CVT

1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine

CVT Automatic Transmission

Exterior Color: 2 Tone Red Black Roof

Interior Color: Charcoal

31 MPG City, 36 MPG Highway, 33 MPG Combined

MSRP: $22,245.00

Show Panelists:

Frank Washington – AboutThatCar.com

Greg Morrison – www.bumper2bumpertv.com

Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.com

David Boldt – TxGarage.com

AutoNetwork Reports

