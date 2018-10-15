DC Hiring a “Night Mayor” to Oversee Nightlife

By Micha Green

While D.C. already has a mayor and deputies overseeing various sectors of City living, there’s a new position opening in the District- “Night Mayor”- the person who would be required to supervise happenings in Washington’s nightlife and culture.

The official title for this role is “Director of the Office of Nightlife and Culture,” and was posted on the Mayor’s Office of Talent and Appointments on Oct 2.

The “Night Mayor” would be required to, “coordinate District government agencies, businesses and community groups to manage the after-hours economy and work with the Commission of Nightlife to advise the Mayor, Council and Office of Nightlife on common issues and trends relating to the after-hours economy,” according to the job description featured on the Mayor’s Office of Talent and Appointments.

Some of the major duties will be serving as a liaison between nightlife establishments and the City Council and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, reviewing, improving and enforcing rules and regulations to better the “after-hours economy,” finding means for the City to assist nightlife businesses and appearing before and consulting with the Commission on Nightlife.

Qualified applicants should have experience in public policy and community organizing, knowledge of the District and connections within the area and understanding of the programs created to help District residents.

Those that meet the requirements can expect to make somewhere from $97,434 to $118,000.

The District is not the first place to have a “Night Mayor” position as New York and London also have a person who oversees nightlife in a similar role

This article originally appeared in The Afro.