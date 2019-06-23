Dabls MBAD African Bead Museum New Gallery and Community Space Opening

By AJ Williams

MBAD African Bead Museum and Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects [LOHA] are proud to announce the completion of the phase one renovation of Dabls MBAD African Bead Museum.

A celebratory event to launch the space, will take place at its new Gallery and Community Space at 6559 Grand River Ave, Detroit, on Saturday, June 22nd from 3-6pm. The debut will also feature an exhibition by Detroit-based artist Elizabeth Youngblood entitled, “matter,” that will be shown in conjunction with “Material Detroit,” a series of performances and events around the city co-curated by Cranbrook Art Museum ARTS.BLACK, and Sidewalk Detroit.

The event will also coincide with the 2nd Annual African Children’s Day that will take place from 12pm-5pm on the Museum grounds. For more info CLICK HERE

This article originally appeared in the Michigan Chronicle.