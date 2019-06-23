fbpx
Connect with us

Art Black History Michigan Chronicle

Dabls MBAD African Bead Museum New Gallery and Community Space Opening
Advertisement

Art Books The Birmingham Times

Book Set in Civil Rights Era Inspires Local Artist, 10

Art Charleston Chronicle Music

Chaye Alexander presents Live at Boyd Plaza grooves on with Latin rhythms

Art Cincinnati Herald Entertainment

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company Presents the 13th Annual FREE Shakespeare in the Park Tour Starts Next Week!

Art Charleston Chronicle Community

City of North Charleston Seeking New Artist-in-Residence

Art Education Michigan Chronicle

Detroit Institute of Arts helps metro Detroit teachers bring STEAM to local classrooms

Art Black History Oklahoma Eagle

Theatre North Presents ‘The Griffins’ At The TPAC

Art Education The Tennessee Tribune

Mural Slows Down Traffic, Calms Neighborhood

Art HBCU Nashville Pride

New art exhibitions run through June at TSU campus libraries

Afro Art Business

Mighty Mighty Art Installation is Centerpiece of Barbershop Project at THEARC

Art

Dabls MBAD African Bead Museum New Gallery and Community Space Opening

MICHIGAN CHRONICLE — MBAD African Bead Museum and Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects [LOHA] are proud to announce the completion of the phase one renovation of Dabls MBAD African Bead Museum.

Published

12 hours ago

on

Dabls MBAD African Bead Museum (Photo by: michiganchronicle.com)
By AJ Williams

MBAD African Bead Museum and Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects [LOHA] are proud to announce the completion of the phase one renovation of Dabls MBAD African Bead Museum.

A celebratory event to launch the space, will take place at its new Gallery and Community Space at 6559 Grand River Ave, Detroit, on Saturday, June 22nd from 3-6pm. The debut will also feature an exhibition by Detroit-based artist Elizabeth Youngblood entitled, “matter,” that will be shown in conjunction with “Material Detroit,” a series of performances and events around the city co-curated by Cranbrook Art Museum ARTS.BLACK, and Sidewalk Detroit.

The event will also coincide with the 2nd Annual African Children’s Day that will take place from 12pm-5pm on the Museum grounds. For more info CLICK HERE

This article originally appeared in the Michigan Chronicle

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: