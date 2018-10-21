D.C. Ranks among Top ‘Foodie’ Destinations

By AFRO Staff

Just ahead of the first annual Black Restaurant Week, personal finance website WalletHub reported that Washington, D.C. ranks top in their 2018 Best Foodie Cities in America.

Over the years, many have adopted the “foodie” label to describe their obsession with fine dining. However, according to WalletHub, the foodie lifestyle is bigger than an appreciation for good plating. True foodies crave “new and different flavors but also savor the exploratory experience of eating, learning and discovering food.”

In their findings, the District ranked No. 15 overall and No. 12 in diversity, quality, and accessibility. With Black Restaurant Week approaching, be sure to indulge in the wide variety of cuisines offered by the participating partners, which include D.C. cornerstones like Busboys and Poets and Ben’s Next Door, and newer establishments like The Caged Bird and Fish Scale.

Of the $61.6 billion food and beverage industry, only 8 percent are owned by African Americans. So, from Nov. 4-11 diners have the opportunity to experience some of the finest culinary options the District has to offer while simultaneously strengthening the Black influence in the community.

For more information about Black Restaurant Week or to view participating restaurants, visit http://dmvbrw.com/

This article originally appeared in The Afro