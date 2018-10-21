D.C. Ranks among Top ‘Foodie’ Destinations

October 21, 2018 AFRO Staff Afro, Food 0

By AFRO Staff

Just ahead of the first annual Black Restaurant Week, personal finance website WalletHub reported that Washington, D.C. ranks top in their 2018 Best Foodie Cities in America.

Over the years, many have adopted the “foodie” label to describe their obsession with fine dining. However, according to WalletHub, the foodie lifestyle is bigger than an appreciation for good plating. True foodies crave “new and different flavors but also savor the exploratory experience of eating, learning and discovering food.”

In their findings, the District ranked No. 15 overall and No. 12 in diversity, quality, and accessibility. With Black Restaurant Week approaching, be sure to indulge in the wide variety of cuisines offered by the participating partners, which include D.C. cornerstones like Busboys and Poets and Ben’s Next Door, and newer establishments like The Caged Bird and Fish Scale.

Of the $61.6 billion food and beverage industry, only 8 percent are owned by African Americans. So, from Nov. 4-11 diners have the opportunity to experience some of the finest culinary options the District has to offer while simultaneously strengthening the Black influence in the community.

For more information about Black Restaurant Week or to view participating restaurants, visit http://dmvbrw.com/

This article originally appeared in The Afro

Related Articles

Abiodun Henderson (above) founded Gangstas to Growers, an initiative for youth supported by the Come Up Project. (Reginald Duncan / The Atlanta Voice)
Atlanta Voice

Harvest Season: Westside Collective Hosts Program That Transforms the Lives of Troubled Youth

October 21, 2018 The Atlanta Voice Atlanta Voice, Community, Food 0

ATLANTA VOICE — The goal is to empower young men and women aged 18 to 24 with entrepreneurial skills and assets in the burgeoning organic agricultural industry to meet a need for consumers to purchase fresh produce in the West End and its surrounding neighborhoods. […read more]

Op-Ed

Boy Scouts Should ‘Be Prepared’ to Stick by its Mission

May 20, 2013 NNPAMaya Op-Ed Comments Off on Boy Scouts Should ‘Be Prepared’ to Stick by its Mission

By Dave Steward NNPA Guest Columnist   Winston Churchill once said, “to every man there comes a time in his life when he is figuratively tapped on the shoulder and offered a chance to do a great and mighty work; unique to him and fitted Read More

National

Teach for America Welcomes Increase in Black Teachers

June 26, 2012 Reporter II National 0

By Akeya Dickson Washington Correspondent NNPA News Service As the interest rates on higher education loans ratchet up higher and higher year to  year, loan forgivingness programs have always been an attractive option for debt-laden graduates. We’re not sure if that’s why Teach for America Read More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.