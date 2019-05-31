fbpx
Connect with us

Community Government Washington Informer

D.C. Posturing for 2020 Census Success
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured New Tri-State Defender News NNPA Newswire Religion

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints positioned to provide ‘something real’

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Featured Food News NNPA Newswire

SMALL BIZ PROFILE: Cookiepreneur Megan Mottley

#NNPA BlackPress Community Crime Featured Houston Forward Times Jeffrey L. Boney Law News NNPA Newswire

From County Jail to Critical Condition

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Lee Eric Smith New Tri-State Defender News NNPA Newswire Sports

Memphis Tigers' Head Coach Penny Hardaway welcomes high expectation of top recruiting class: "We want all the smoke"

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Education Featured Government Lauren Victoria Burke National News NNPA Newswire

Smithsonian Institution Selects African American Museum Director Lonnie Bunch as Secretary

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Government Health NNPA Newswire Press Room

PRESS ROOM: New College Grads May Now Qualify for Covered California Health Plans

Community Florida Courier Health

Taking The Stigma Out Of Mental Illness

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Education Featured National News NNPA Newswire Sports

Grambling State Class of 2019 Includes Nationally Recognized Student-Athletes

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Education Featured HBCU National NNPA Newswire Technology

PRESS ROOM: Walker’s Legacy, Comcast and Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Team Up to Celebrate Women of Color in Technology

Community

D.C. Posturing for 2020 Census Success

WASHINGTON INFORMER — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has officially kicked off the city’s 2020 Census efforts. The engagement process starts almost one year in advance of Census Day on April 1, 2020, and will continue through early 2020.

Published

7 hours ago

on

Courtesy of U.S. Census Bureau
By WI Web Staff

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has officially kicked off the city’s 2020 Census efforts.

The engagement process starts almost one year in advance of Census Day on April 1, 2020, and will continue through early 2020.

For the first time, census questionnaires can be completed online. Residents will also have the option to provide their information by phone or request a paper questionnaire. A postcard will be sent to each D.C. household in March with instructions for how to go online and fill out the questionnaire.

For more information, go to dccensus2020.dc.gov.

This article originally appeared in the Washington Informer

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: