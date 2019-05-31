D.C. Posturing for 2020 Census Success

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has officially kicked off the city’s 2020 Census efforts.

The engagement process starts almost one year in advance of Census Day on April 1, 2020, and will continue through early 2020.

For the first time, census questionnaires can be completed online. Residents will also have the option to provide their information by phone or request a paper questionnaire. A postcard will be sent to each D.C. household in March with instructions for how to go online and fill out the questionnaire.

For more information, go to dccensus2020.dc.gov.



This article originally appeared in the Washington Informer.