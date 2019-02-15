D.C. Holds Housing Forum for Seniors, Faith Community

February 15, 2019
Attendees listen during a forum for senior citizens sponsored by the D.C. Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking at the Hattie Holmes Wellness Center in northwest D.C. on Feb. 7. (Courtesy of DISB)
Attendees listen during a forum for senior citizens sponsored by the D.C. Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking at the Hattie Holmes Wellness Center in northwest D.C. on Feb. 7. (Courtesy of DISB)

The D.C. Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB) recently held its first Elder Housing Resource Forum to provide seniors and the faith community with vital information about and access to government and nonprofit resources.

Approximately 12 percent, or 84,000, of the city’s 700,000 residents are 65 or older.

“In keeping with Mayor [Muriel] Bowser’s vision for an age-friendly D.C., the Elder Housing Resource Forum was developed to address housing topics that are important to seniors and connect seniors to vital resources,” said DISB Commissioner Stephen Taylor. “These topics include the HomeSaver Program, property tax services, emergency and affordable housing, and foreclosure mitigation.”

The forum, which more specifically provided more than 150 faith community leaders and seniors with resources to assist seniors age safely, comfortably and affordably in their homes and communities, was held in partnership with the Clergy for Community Wealth Preservation and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Support for the Feb. 7 event, held in Ward 4 at the Hattie Holmes Senior Wellness Center, was provided also provided by the D.C. Department of Housing and Community Development, the DC Office of the Tenant Advocate, the DC Office on Aging, AARP Legal Counsel for the Elderly, the Coalition for Nonprofit Housing and Economic Development, the D.C. Housing Finance Agency, Housing Counseling Services, Inc. and the United Planning Organization.

