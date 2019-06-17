Critz Auto Group Donates $10,000 to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Following its 2019 Mercedes-Benz Dealership Championships golf tournament, Critz Auto Group donated the tournament proceeds to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society on Monday, June 3 in a check presentation.

The funds donated at the check presentation were raised during Critz Auto Group’s 2019 Mercedes-Benz Dealership Championships golf tournament that was held on Friday, May 10 at The Club at Savannah Quarters. This year’s tournament hosted 82 players who made up 41 teams, and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society was chosen by Critz to receive all proceeds from player registration fees.

At the check presentation, Dale Critz, Jr., President and CEO of Critz Auto Group, presented the check totaling $10,000 to Jennie Brewster, Area Director of Savannah & Augusta of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. All funds donated at the check presentation will go towards The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s 2019 Man & Woman of the Year campaign, an annual competition where local community leaders raise funds for the nonprofit in honor of local blood cancer survivors.

