fbpx
Connect with us

The Savannah Tribune

Critz Auto Group Donates $10,000 to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Advertisement

Education The Savannah Tribune Voting

Lang Proposes Savannah State and Georgia Southern Armstrong Campus Voting Precincts

The Savannah Tribune Travel

Tybee Island Under Observation By The U.S. Department of Justice To Create A Fair Process on Special Events

Politics The Savannah Tribune Voting

Bernetta Lanier Announces For 1st Aldermanic District Seat

Business Economy The Savannah Tribune

Carver Shareholders Elect Two New Directors

Art Books The Savannah Tribune

Live Oak Public Libraries Announces An Afternoon with Kwame and Randy

Business The Savannah Tribune

Small Business Day In Savannah

Business Education The Savannah Tribune

The Creative Coast Launches Idea Accelerator Bootcamp

Business Community The Savannah Tribune

PRESS ROOM: Savannah Business Leaders Support Local Seniors

Community The Savannah Tribune

Savannah Branch NAACP Officers and Executive Committee Sworn In

The Savannah Tribune

Critz Auto Group Donates $10,000 to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

THE SAVANNAH TRIBUNE — Following its 2019 Mercedes-Benz Dealership Championships golf tournament, Critz Auto Group donated the tournament proceeds to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society on Monday, June 3 in a check presentation.

Published

12 hours ago

on

Critz Auto Group (Photo by: savannahtribune.com)
By The Savannah Tribune  

Following its 2019 Mercedes-Benz Dealership Championships golf tournament, Critz Auto Group donated the tournament proceeds to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society on Monday, June 3 in a check presentation.

The funds donated at the check presentation were raised during Critz Auto Group’s 2019 Mercedes-Benz Dealership Championships golf tournament that was held on Friday, May 10 at The Club at Savannah Quarters. This year’s tournament hosted 82 players who made up 41 teams, and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society was chosen by Critz to receive all proceeds from player registration fees.

At the check presentation, Dale Critz, Jr., President and CEO of Critz Auto Group, presented the check totaling $10,000 to Jennie Brewster, Area Director of Savannah & Augusta of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. All funds donated at the check presentation will go towards The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s 2019 Man & Woman of the Year campaign, an annual competition where local community leaders raise funds for the nonprofit in honor of local blood cancer survivors.

This article originally appeared in The Savannah Tribune

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: