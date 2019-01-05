Cory Booker Reportedly Close to Announcing White House Bid

By Lauren Victoria Burke, NNPA Newswire Contributor

Will Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) follow in the footsteps of another charismatic U.S. Senator who shocked the world in 2008 in a victorious march to the White House? Soon we will know.

The New Jersey Senator has been keynoting, event hopping and visiting New Hampshire in a way that looks quite presidential. He also has not denied he is considering a White House run. Booker is widely expected to enter the ring.

“The definition of hope isn’t that you see some light at the end of the tunnel, or something on the horizon that gives you hope, hope is generated from within,” Booker told a crowd in Manchester, New Hampshire in December as reported by ABC. The theme of “hope” was familiar from the 2008 presidential campaign of former President Barack Obama.

In early December, it was reported that Booker would decide to run over the holidays. The pressure after the holidays increased when his Senate colleague, Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), announced that she was running for President on January 1st. That followed news that the presidential aspirant and former congressional colleague of Booker’s, former congressman Julian Castro of Texas, would be announcing a 2020 run on January 12.

“During the holidays I’m gonna sit down and take a lot of stock about what I want to do next — whether I want to run for president or stay in the Senate and help this continued movement in our country to reinvigorate our democracy,” Booker said in an interview.

The 2020 field of Democrats running for President is expected to be large. Another of Booker’s colleagues, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is also expected to run for the White House. The field is all but certain to be one of the most diverse in history.

