Cory Booker Reportedly Close to Announcing White House Bid

January 5, 2019 Lauren Victoria Burke Black History, Commentary, Featured, Lauren Victoria Burke, National, News, NNPA Newswire, Politics 0
Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) speaks during the “Linking Together: March to Save Our Care" Rally at the U.S. Capitol on June 28, 2017. Democratic Party Leaders and others spoke to defend the Affordable Care Act and to defeat Republican Party efforts to repeal so called "Obama Care" and replace it with "Trump Care" alternatives. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons / Mobius in Mobile)
Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) speaks during the “Linking Together: March to Save Our Care" Rally at the U.S. Capitol on June 28, 2017. Democratic Party Leaders and others spoke to defend the Affordable Care Act and to defeat Republican Party efforts to repeal so called "Obama Care" and replace it with "Trump Care" alternatives. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons / Mobius in Mobile)

By Lauren Victoria Burke, NNPA Newswire Contributor

Will Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) follow in the footsteps of another charismatic U.S. Senator who shocked the world in 2008 in a victorious march to the White House? Soon we will know.

The New Jersey Senator has been keynoting, event hopping and visiting New Hampshire in a way that looks quite presidential. He also has not denied he is considering a White House run. Booker is widely expected to enter the ring.

“The definition of hope isn’t that you see some light at the end of the tunnel, or something on the horizon that gives you hope, hope is generated from within,” Booker told a crowd in Manchester, New Hampshire in December as reported by ABC. The theme of “hope” was familiar from the 2008 presidential campaign of former President Barack Obama.

In early December, it was reported that Booker would decide to run over the holidays. The pressure after the holidays increased when his Senate colleague, Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), announced that she was running for President on January 1st. That followed news that the presidential aspirant and former congressional colleague of Booker’s, former congressman Julian Castro of Texas, would be announcing a 2020 run on January 12.

“During the holidays I’m gonna sit down and take a lot of stock about what I want to do next — whether I want to run for president or stay in the Senate and help this continued movement in our country to reinvigorate our democracy,” Booker said in an interview.

The 2020 field of Democrats running for President is expected to be large. Another of Booker’s colleagues, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is also expected to run for the White House. The field is all but certain to be one of the most diverse in history.

Lauren Victoria Burke is an independent journalist and writer for NNPA as well as a political analyst and strategist as Principal of Win Digital Media LLC. She may be contacted at LBurke007@gmail.com and on twitter at @LVBurke

About Lauren Victoria Burke 4612 Articles
Lauren Victoria Burke is an independent journalist and writer for NNPA as well as a political analyst and communications strategist. She appears regularly on Roland Martin Unfiltered and can be contacted at LBurke007@gmail.com and on twitter at @LVBurke
Website

Related Articles

A state funeral for the 41st President will take place in Washington, D.C, on December 5.Department of Defense / Wikimedia Commons
Commentary

African Americans from Electeds to Journalists Remember President George H.W. Bush

December 4, 2018 Lauren Victoria Burke Commentary, Featured, In Memoriam, Lauren Victoria Burke, NNPA Newswire, Politics 0

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Part of what makes the current analysis of the George H.W. Bush’s legacy complicated is that the bar has been lowered by Donald Trump. Against that backdrop, there’s not much about the legacy of the 41st President that is now seen as being all that bad. […read more]

Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), Ranking Member of the House Committee on Financial Services
Commentary

Maxine Waters: If Donald Trump is not Offering Prayers, Sympathy & Assistance to Californians, He Should Keep His Mouth Shut

November 21, 2018 Rep. Maxine Waters (CA-43) Commentary, Community, Energy, Environment, Featured, National, News, NNPA Newswire, Politics 1

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “Donald Trump’s absolutely outrageous response to the California wildfires is yet another example of his lack of knowledge, his lack of compassion, and his inability to provide the type of leadership this country deserves in the midst of a crisis. How dare this president blame ‘gross mismanagement of the forests’[2] for these devastating wildfires without presenting any facts or any special knowledge? Instead of running his mouth about things he knows nothing about, he should learn to show some empathy and sympathy for the suffering of others.” — Congresswoman Maxine Waters (CA-43) […read more]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.