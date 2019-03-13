Congresswoman Robin Kelly donates books to Lynwood school

By The Chicago Crusader

Congresswoman Robin Kelly personally delivered 150 books last week to Sandridge Elementary School in Lynwood as part of the Library of Congress’ Surplus Book Program.

“These donations not only help our schools and public libraries expand their collections, it’s an opportunity for me to visit with students and answer their questions about government and issues that are of real concern to them,” Kelly said.

Sandridge received books that included biographies, fiction, folklore, poetry and science.

Since taking office, Rep. Kelly has donated more than 3,000 books to schools and libraries throughout the 2nd District, from Chicago’s South Side to the South Suburbs and across Kankakee and Will Counties.

The Library of Congress donates surplus books to schools, libraries and non-profits through Members of Congress.

Previous Illinois schools that have received books from Congresswoman Kelly through this program include Douglas Taylor Elementary School in Chicago; Creative Communications Academy in Calumet City; Strassburg Elementary School in Sauk Village; LaVasseur Elementary School in Bourbonnais; Dr. Ralph J. Bunche Elementary School in Markham; and Crete-Monee High School in Crete. The Congresswoman regularly contacts schools within her district to introduce the program. Schools expressing an interest receive age-appropriate books.