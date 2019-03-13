Congresswoman Robin Kelly donates books to Lynwood school

March 13, 2019 leslie Books, Chicago Crusader 0
Congresswoman Robin Kelly (center, pink jacket) with students at Sandridge Elementary School in Lynwood, where she personally delivered a 150 books donated from a Library of Congress Surplus Book program.
Congresswoman Robin Kelly (center, pink jacket) with students at Sandridge Elementary School in Lynwood, where she personally delivered a 150 books donated from a Library of Congress Surplus Book program.
By The Chicago Crusader

Congresswoman Robin Kelly personally delivered 150 books last week to Sandridge Elementary School in Lynwood as part of the Library of Congress’ Surplus Book Program.

“These donations not only help our schools and public libraries expand their collections, it’s an opportunity for me to visit with students and answer their questions about government and issues that are of real concern to them,” Kelly said.

Sandridge received books that included biographies, fiction, folklore, poetry and science.

Since taking office, Rep. Kelly has donated more than 3,000 books to schools and libraries throughout the 2nd District, from Chicago’s South Side to the South Suburbs and across Kankakee and Will Counties.

The Library of Congress donates surplus books to schools, libraries and non-profits through Members of Congress.

Previous Illinois schools that have received books from Congresswoman Kelly through this program include Douglas Taylor Elementary School in Chicago; Creative Communications Academy in Calumet City; Strassburg Elementary School in Sauk Village; LaVasseur Elementary School in Bourbonnais; Dr. Ralph J. Bunche Elementary School in Markham; and Crete-Monee High School in Crete. The Congresswoman regularly contacts schools within her district to introduce the program. Schools expressing an interest receive age-appropriate books.

Advertisements

Related Articles

Op-Ed

Gun Vote Revives Civil Rights Memories

April 23, 2013 NNPAMaya Op-Ed Comments Off on Gun Vote Revives Civil Rights Memories

By Lee A. Daniels NNPA Columnist   At first I wondered why I felt so powerful a sense of déjà vu last week when the Senate blocked gun control legislation drafted by a bipartisan group of Senators and supported by the Obama administration. That sensation Read More

Advertisements
No Picture
Op-Ed

Take a Recess from Closing Public Schools

May 27, 2013 NNPAMaya Op-Ed Comments Off on Take a Recess from Closing Public Schools

By George E. Curry NNPA Columnist   Chicago Public Schools CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett has announced plans to close at least 50 schools as a cost-cutting measure. But before any other urban school system follows suit, it should take an extended recess and reflect on what Read More

Advertisements
Chicago Crusader

18 aldermanic candidates in Black wards off the ballot

January 17, 2019 ejohnson Chicago Crusader, Politics, Voting 0

CHICAGO CRUSADER — Eighteen aldermanic candidates in nine predominately Black wards are off the ballot in the city’s February, 26 elections. […read more]

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.