Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson’s Statement on the Raise the Wage Act Markup

Washington, D.C. – The House Education and Labor Committee on Wednesday, March 6, will markup the Raise the Wage Act, legislation that would gradually raise the federal minimum wage to $15 by 2024. The six-step proposal will boost the bottom line for nearly 40 million hardworking Americans and their local economies.

Although the United States is inarguably the richest nation in the world, there are millions of full-time workers earning $7.25 an hour who are struggling to make ends meet or even living in poverty. That is untenable in an economy in which the cost of living continues to rise, and a majority of Americans agree. According to a 2016 Gallup poll, 58 percent support a $15 minimum wage.

“The Raise the Wage Act would deliver a significant and much-needed economic boost to my district. More than 164,000 affected workers would see an average increase of $3,300 in earnings, including 80.5 percent of workers aged 16 to 24, 48.7% of workers aged 25 to 39, 37% of workers aged 40 to 54 and 42.1% of workers 55 and older. That’s a lot of buying power,” said Congresswoman Wilson. “While the increase would particularly benefit people of color nationwide, the reality is that by 2024, every American worker will need to earn at least $15 to keep their heads above the fiscal waters. I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support this legislation.”

Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson is a fourth-term Congresswoman from Florida representing parts of Northern Miami-Dade and Southeast Broward counties. A former state legislator and school principal, she is the founder of the 5000 Role Models for Excellence Project, a mentoring program for young males at risk of dropping out of school. Congresswoman Wilson also founded and chairs the Florida Ports Caucus, a bipartisan taskforce that coordinates federal action in support of Florida’s harbors and waterways. The Florida lawmaker sits on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the Education and the Workforce Committee, and chairs the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor and Pensions.

