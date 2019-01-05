Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson’s Statement on Swearing-In Day

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Wilson issued the following statement on the start of the 116th Congress:

“It has truly been both an honor and a privilege to represent District 24 in Congress for four terms, but as I begin my fifth term today, I am particularly excited to be for the first time a member of the majority party. I very much look forward to discovering how much more accessible resources for my district will be and hope there will be many opportunities to cut through red tape and various levels of bureaucracy more easily.

“American voters sent a powerful message last November when they gave Democrats control of the House. I am committed to doing everything in my power to ensure that they never regret putting their faith in us.

“Now that we control the gavel and the agenda, Americans can count on Democrats to fight relentlessly on their behalf on a broad range of issues that impact their daily lives. ‘For the People’ is so much more than a hashtag. It’s a promise.”

Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson is a fourth-term Congresswoman from Florida representing parts of Northern Miami-Dade and Southeast Broward counties. A former state legislator and school principal, she is the founder of the 5000 Role Models for Excellence Project, a mentoring program for young males at risk of dropping out of school. Congresswoman Wilson also founded and chairs the Florida Ports Caucus, a bipartisan taskforce that coordinates federal action in support of Florida’s harbors and waterways. The Florida lawmaker sits on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the Education and the Workforce Committee.