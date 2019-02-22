Congressman Marc Veasey Appointed Assistant Whip for the 116th Congress

February 22, 2019 niele Government, Los Angeles Sentinel, News, Politics 0
Congressman Marc Veasey (Photo by: lasentinel.net)
Congressman Marc Veasey (Photo by: lasentinel.net)

By Sentinel News Wire

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Veasey announced that he been appointed to serve as an Assistant Whip for the 116th Congress.

“I look forward to serving with Majority Whip Jim Clyburn as an Assistant Whip in the Democratic majority in the 116th Congress,” said Congressman Veasey. “I’m honored to support Whip Clyburn in his duties to bring together the most diverse Democratic Caucus in history, to fight for our Democratic ideals, and to advance legislation for the good of all Americans.”

“I’m pleased that Congressman Veasey will be joining my Whip team as an Assistant Whip for the 116th Congress,” said Majority Whip James E. Clyburn. “Congressman Veasey will play a critical role in my Whip operation, helping us ensure that every voice of the most diverse Caucus ever is heard as we consider legislation to move our country in a positive direction. I look forward to working with Congressman Veasey to ensure that Democrats deliver on their promise to advance an agenda that will have a positive impact on Americans’ everyday lives.”

Assistant Whips are responsible for helping the Whip operation get an accurate read on where Members of the Caucus stand on certain pieces of legislation. They work with Members of the Caucus to answer any questions or address any concerns that Members may have with upcoming bills.

This article originally appeared in the Los Angeles Sentinel

Advertisements

Related Articles

Community Oversight Now group announcing the ‘Don’t Play Where You’re Not Welcome’ campaign in response to the Tennessee General Assembly’s efforts to preempt the Community Oversight Board. The campaign will target the top-ranked football and basketball high school athletes (classes of 2020 and 2021) encouraging them to withdraw their support from Tennessee’s colleges and universities.
Community

Republican state legislators file bill to limit Community Oversight Board powers

February 8, 2019 PRIDE Newsdesk Community, Law, Nashville Pride, Sports 0

NASHVILLE PRIDE — At the start of Black History month, Tennessee Republicans filed a bill that will limit the powers of Nashville’s Community Oversight Board. […read more]

Advertisements
Op-Ed

Heterophobia is the New Black

May 7, 2013 NNPAMaya Op-Ed Comments Off on Heterophobia is the New Black

By Raynard Jackson NNPA Columnist   Last week, I had to make one of the most difficult announcements of my life—I told my family that I liked women, err, love women.  Not knowing how my mother would react, I was relieved when she looked at Read More

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.