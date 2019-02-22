Congressman Marc Veasey Appointed Assistant Whip for the 116th Congress

By Sentinel News Wire

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Veasey announced that he been appointed to serve as an Assistant Whip for the 116th Congress.

“I look forward to serving with Majority Whip Jim Clyburn as an Assistant Whip in the Democratic majority in the 116th Congress,” said Congressman Veasey. “I’m honored to support Whip Clyburn in his duties to bring together the most diverse Democratic Caucus in history, to fight for our Democratic ideals, and to advance legislation for the good of all Americans.”

“I’m pleased that Congressman Veasey will be joining my Whip team as an Assistant Whip for the 116th Congress,” said Majority Whip James E. Clyburn. “Congressman Veasey will play a critical role in my Whip operation, helping us ensure that every voice of the most diverse Caucus ever is heard as we consider legislation to move our country in a positive direction. I look forward to working with Congressman Veasey to ensure that Democrats deliver on their promise to advance an agenda that will have a positive impact on Americans’ everyday lives.”

Assistant Whips are responsible for helping the Whip operation get an accurate read on where Members of the Caucus stand on certain pieces of legislation. They work with Members of the Caucus to answer any questions or address any concerns that Members may have with upcoming bills.

This article originally appeared in the Los Angeles Sentinel.

