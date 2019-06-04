Compton Community College District Schedules Special Board Meeting for June 7 at Midnight

fbpx
LOS ANGELES SENTINEL — The meeting will commemorate the moment that Compton College will operate as an independent college. At that time, courses for the 2019-2020 school year will be offered under the authority of the Compton Community College District, and going forward, all students earning degrees or certificates at Compton College will be issued a Compton College diploma.

Published

8 hours ago

on

Compton Community College Library (Photo by: compton.edu)

By Sentinel News Service

The meeting will commemorate the moment that Compton College will operate as an independent college. At that time, courses for the 2019-2020 school year will be offered under the authority of the Compton Community College District, and going forward, all students earning degrees or certificates at Compton College will be issued a Compton College diploma.

“On behalf of the Compton Community College District Board of Trustees, I cordially invite the community to attend this special meeting, and celebrate the end of the transition partnership,” said Dr. Deborah Sims LeBlanc, Compton Community College District Board of Trustees president. “We are looking forward to the future of Compton College. Our commitment to representing the interests of the communities we serve will continue to be a priority as we focus on being at the forefront of change and innovation.”

The meeting also marks the conclusion of the 13-year partnership between the Compton and El Camino community college districts.

On August 29, 2018, California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Oakley issued Executive Order 2018-01 declaring Compton College will operate as an independent college under the authority of the Compton Community College District Board of Trustees effective June 7, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. The California Community Colleges Chancellor Executive Order 2018-01 is available here.

The Compton Community College District Board of Trustees approved Resolution No. 10-16-2018A at its October 16, 2018 meeting terminating the November 30, 2016 agreement between the El Camino College and Compton Community College districts. The agreement provided educational and related support to residents of the Compton Community College district, and assisted the Compton campus with recovery and full accreditation.

The Board Agenda is posted 72 hours in advance of the meeting. Agendas are posted on the BoardDocs website under the “Meetings” tab at http://www.boarddocs.com/ca/compton/Board.nsf/Public.

This article originally appeared in Los Angeles Sentinel

