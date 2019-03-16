Community Relations Board’s Quality of Life Committee meets

March 16, 2019 S. Florida Times Government, Hip-Hop, Lifestyle, South Florida Times 0
Photo Courtesy Of City Of Miami
Photo Courtesy Of City Of Miami

MIAMI, Fla. – The Miami-Dade County Community Relations Board (CRB), under the Office of Community Advocacy, hosted its monthly Quality of Life Committee meeting March 6 at the Stephen P. Clark Center in Miami.

The Office of Community Advocacy is charged with making Miami-Dade County “One Community” that embraces the county’s diverse and unique population.

The committee addresses issues regarding infrastructure, housing, social wellness and employment.

All committee and general meetings of the Community Relations Board are open to the public. Residents are encouraged to attend and learn more about the work of the board. There is an opportunity for attendees to comment at the beginning of the meeting.

For more information contact Miami-Dade County Community Relations Board Director Shirley Plantin at 305-375-1406.

This article originally appeared in the South Florida Times.

Advertisements

Related Articles

Photo Credit: Mairead Kahn
Education

DePaul University’s Dax Program addresses student homelessness

March 12, 2019 Tony Binns Education, Real Estate, Rollingout.com 0

ROLLINGOUT.COM — Homelessness and housing insecurity among college and university students is a national issue. […read more]

Advertisements
Business

US Job Gains Top 200k for 9th Month; Rate 5.8 Pct.

November 7, 2014 Kyle Yeldell Business 0

CHRISTOPHER S. RUGABER, AP Economics Writer WASHINGTON (AP) — Three days after voters registered their sourness about the U.S. economy, the government said Friday that employers added a solid 214,000 jobs in October, extending the steadiest pace of job growth in nearly 20 years. In Read More

Advertisements
Dale V.C. Holness sworn in as Broward County mayor.
Politics

Dale V.C. Holness is the New Vice Mayor of Broward County

November 30, 2018 Carma Henry Politics, The Westside Gazette 0

THE WESTSIDE GAZETTE — The Broward County Commission unanimously voted for Commissioner Dale V.C. Holness (District 9) to serve as Vice Mayor […read more]

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.