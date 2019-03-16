Community Relations Board’s Quality of Life Committee meets

MIAMI, Fla. – The Miami-Dade County Community Relations Board (CRB), under the Office of Community Advocacy, hosted its monthly Quality of Life Committee meeting March 6 at the Stephen P. Clark Center in Miami.

The Office of Community Advocacy is charged with making Miami-Dade County “One Community” that embraces the county’s diverse and unique population.

The committee addresses issues regarding infrastructure, housing, social wellness and employment.

All committee and general meetings of the Community Relations Board are open to the public. Residents are encouraged to attend and learn more about the work of the board. There is an opportunity for attendees to comment at the beginning of the meeting.

For more information contact Miami-Dade County Community Relations Board Director Shirley Plantin at 305-375-1406.

This article originally appeared in the South Florida Times.

