COMMENTARY: Will Self-Driving Cars Help or Harm Our Communities?

March 23, 2019 The Charleston Chronicle Charleston Chronicle, Commentary, Technology 0
Richard Ezike
Richard Ezike

By Richard Ezike, Kendall Fellow at the Union of Concerned Scientists

In cities like Washington, D.C., the arrival of self-driving vehicles has the potential to profoundly change how we get around. But whether those changes are for the better or the worse depends on the choices we make today, before these vehicles become widely available.

At the Union of Concerned Scientists, I’ve been studying the possibilities and the risks of autonomous vehicles. Our new study, “Where Are Self-Driving Cars Taking Us? Pivotal Choices That Will Shape DC’s Transportation Future,” analyzes how automated vehicles may impact congestion, public transit and job access in the region by 2040, focusing on what these impacts will mean for low-income communities and communities of color.

One way or another, this technology is coming. These cars are already being tested in many cities such as Phoenix and in the near future, Washington, DC. If we do not plan and set out thoughtful policies, driverless cars could exacerbate the challenges we see in transportation today—especially for black communities. Like any other technology, what results from these vehicles will largely depend on the rules we make for using them.

Without smart policies, autonomous vehicles could just mean more cars on the road, with the upside of greater access undermined by much greater congestion and exposure to unhealthy pollution, which disproportionately affects black communities. We could also see the gaps in access to jobs between wealthy communities and low-income communities get even larger.

So how do we make sure these new technologies work for everyone, and don’t exacerbate problems we already face?

First, automated vehicles need to work in tandem with an expanded mass transportation system, not compete with it. Mass transit is more efficient and less costly than private vehicles and must play a central role in transportation in the decades to come. According to the Pew Research Center, black communities are three times more likely to use public transit than white communities. Automated vehicles will need to complement, not replace, public transit systems.

We need to ensure that driverless cars are not used by single individuals, but instead shared by two or more passengers. Local governments could help ensure this by expanding high-occupancy vehicle lanes, charging a fee to vehicles that only have one passenger, and adapting street design to emphasize passenger pick-up and drop-off instead of parking.

Automated vehicles must be electric. Otherwise, black communities could be hit with large increases in air pollution, not to mention the increase these vehicles will cause in global warming emissions.

We need to think carefully about how we will integrate automated vehicles into our daily lives. We need to prioritize people, not vehicles, and craft strong policies to incentivize drivers and ride-sharing companies to use these vehicles in a way that reduces congestion, cuts emissions and promotes equitable access.

There’s a new future of transportation around the corner—the only question is whether we’ll work today to make sure it’s a good one.

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle

Advertisements

Related Articles

Technology

Sony’s Waterproof Tablet Makes a Splash

June 20, 2013 NNPAFreddie Technology Comments Off on Sony’s Waterproof Tablet Makes a Splash

[BLOOMBERG] Once on the cutting edge of consumer electronics, Sony (6758) lost its mojo years ago. But every so often, it still comes up with something that reminds you of what it was, and maybe could be again. Meet the new Xperia Tablet Z, the sleekest Android tablet Read More

Advertisements
District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser is celebrating her inauguration with a week full of events to kick off the new year and second term. (Courtesy Photo)
Afro

Mayor Bowser has Full Week Planned for District

January 2, 2019 AFRO Staff Afro, Community, Politics 0

THE AFRO — Its 2019. A new year is here, and Mayor Muriel Bowser and the city are ready with a slew of events and a strong vision for the next four years. […read more]

Advertisements
Old factories along the Milwaukee River have been converted to apartments. Photo by Derrick Brown.
Business

Funding for Madison Tech Company Opens New Possibilities

January 6, 2019 Courier Admin Business, Milwaukee Courier, Technology 0

MILWAUKEE COURIER — This September, Madison startup company SciArt Software, Inc. was awarded a $530,000 investment from the Idea Fund of La Crosse. […read more]

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.