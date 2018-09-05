COMMENTARY: Who are Black Women Voters?

By Dr. J. Ester Davis, www.esterday.com

Fifty-seven (57%) of black women attended college, but did not attain a four year degree. Black women are particularly active on Twitter especially around political issues. Facebook Business has more black women business-owners in all categories. In 2014, 13.5% of black women were union members active in their unions and/or started their own unions, i.e., Black Women Mechanics, Black Women in Construction.

We must never forget that black women voters in Birmingham, Alabama, voted and supported Doug Jones for Senate over the forever seated ‘self entitled’ Roy Moore, the Republican rival. It is important that we remember that the voter turnout was 98%. An unmistakable message indeed! The overwhelming reason was a simple one: they did not want the clock turned back.

The reason explaining the changes in African Americans is apathy. Apathy is endless. Apathy is a strong word, but I am considering the lack of emotion, indifference and interest to name a few for not voting.

Some say integration has unraveled a once cohesive Black community, thus robbing it of a talented middle class that once supported thriving businesses, churches, schools and neighborhood organizations. Some argue that racism still hinders Blacks from economic and educational opportunities needed to support families and communities. Some point to society’s overall emphasis on self and material gain. Now there is the disruptive influence of drugs saturated on certain street corners and the subsequent mass incarceration of black men. And a ‘shrug’ of it all. . . with a simple explanation of changing times. Whatever the causes, my polling agree that the work of restoration must begin at home.

Who are black women voters? Black women are the vast majority of the student population at HBCU’s earning more higher degrees. Black women online has surged 30% over the past three (3) years, with 60% using the internet. Black women are among the most engaged users of social media. Afterall social media is all about conversation, communication and contact. Which today equals influence. Social media is a powerful tool and the majority of users are using it for its original intent with massive audiences. The sister team “Diamond & Silk”, the FOX loyal supporters is a direct testimony of the black woman vote and the recognized influence of numbers. My growing concern is the false narratives that exist on black women’s leadership. Meaning it is time to support the black women running for office. Meaning further, loud and clear, that it is time for black men to support black women. These false narratives do not exist when you example the qualifications of other women or men running for office. Let me cite one of many articles on black women’s leadership. “Progressives need to pay attention, because these imbalanced judgments are not only unfair, but also defeating in an age when black women are an indispensable and perhaps the most critical factor in Democrats prevailing come November.” Glynda C. Carr and Kimberly Peeler-Allen.

Who are black women voters? Highly qualified and beautiful leaders.

This article originally appeared in the Dallas Post Tribune.