Supreme Court Made Right Call on Voting and Affirmative Action

July 2, 2013 NNPAFreddie Op-Ed Comments Off on Supreme Court Made Right Call on Voting and Affirmative Action

By Raynard Jackson NNPA Columnist Last week liberal Blacks and Whites went crazy after the Supreme Court issued its ruling on affirmative action and the voting rights cases. Well, I happen to agree with the court in both decisions.  Now, before you start calling me Read More

How a Young Joe Biden Turned Liberals Against Integration

August 4, 2015 Kyle Yeldell Politics 0

(Politico) – Forty years ago, a contentious battle over racial justice gripped Capitol Hill, pitting the nation’s lone African-American senator against the man who would one day become Barack Obama’s vice president. The issue was school busing, a plan to transport white and black students Read More

What Issues Roil Washington? Obama’s Veto Threats are Clues

January 23, 2015 Kyle Yeldell Politics 0

NANCY BENAC, Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama has a telling hit list. The veto threats that he’s issued over the last three weeks are a microcosm of American politics, representing the roiling issues of the day, the power struggle playing out between Read More

