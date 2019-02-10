COMMENTARY: Removing the Stigma of HIV /AIDS

By Representative LaKeshia Myers

February 7 is National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (NBHAAD), which is a day to increase awareness about HIV among African Americans and to encourage people to get involved in prevention efforts, get tested, and get treatment if they have HIV.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, overall, new cases of HIV have decreased among the African American population. While this is great news there is still much advocacy and work to be done with regard to prevention. The CDC reports in 2017, nearly 17,000 African Americans received a new HIV diagnosis. African Americans accounted for 43% of all HIV diagnoses in the United States, despite making up 13% of the U.S. population.

As we continue to bring awareness to this disease, it is my hope that all Wisconsinites will use this moment to get tested and get information about HIV/AIDS. For more information, please contact the Milwaukee Health Department or the Black Health Coalition of Wisconsin. These are two local resources that can help with testing and HIV/AIDS resources.

Together, we can work to alleviate the stigma associated with HIV/AIDS and move toward a healthier Wisconsin.

