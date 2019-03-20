COMMENTARY: ‘Poverty Scholarship,’ THE book to read if you care about poverty

March 20, 2019 Cecilia Cissell Lucas Books, California Voice - San Francisco Bay View 0
Poverty Scholarship: Poor People-Led Theory, Art, Words, and Tears Across Mama Earth by Lisa Tiny Gray-Garcia.
Poverty Scholarship: Poor People-Led Theory, Art, Words, and Tears Across Mama Earth by Lisa Tiny Gray-Garcia.

By Cecilia Cissell Lucas

As a professor with UC Berkeley’s Global Poverty and Practice Program, this is the book I have been waiting for, and that I want all of my students to read. I am so grateful for the effort that has gone into the writing and publishing of this essential book.

In programs like the one in which I teach, we often talk about notions of “expertise” and about the need for those who experience issues most directly to be central parts of designing solutions. Too often, however, when it comes to poverty, the voices of poor people are only presented through the ventriloquism of academics, professional activists, and service providers. This book, by contrast, is an act of self-determination.

This book contains deep theory regarding the origins of poverty and current homelessness crises, as well as case studies describing solutions being designed and implemented by poor people, in collaboration with those who have access to greater material means. The word “collaboration” is key here; the solutions being modeled involve horizontal approaches, not inconsequential “participation” or “input” on strategies being determined by those with more money and more power.

In addition to theories and solutions, this book is also a work of art, full of creative writing, creative thinking, and descriptions of creative doing of all kinds. One of the subsections of the book actually focuses specifically on Art and Cultural Work, as this work is central to POOR Magazine. Other areas discussed include Media Production, Education, Healthcare and Social Work, Employment, Activism and Advocacy, Housing Provision and Community Reparations as an alternative to charity and philanthropy.

It is easy to despair at the enormity of the problems that exist. This book, however, in its description of the work being done by the authors, is hope in action.

I have also had the privilege of experiencing the teachings of POOR Magazine live, as well as visiting Homefulness, the self-determined solution to houselessness they are creating, and can say without hyperbole that the work they are doing is not only cutting-edge, it is absolutely fundamental to the kinds of personal, interpersonal, cultural, institutional and societal changes we need to make if we truly care about poverty.

I cannot overemphasize how much I urge everyone to read, learn from and be moved to action by this book. If you live in or are visiting the Bay Area, I also recommend coming to meet the authors and check out the work they are doing on the ground. But I am so grateful that this book now exists so that those who are not able to come in person can still learn from the enormous wisdom, experience and expertise of these magnificent leaders.

Cecilia Cissell Lucas is a faculty member at UC Berkeley, teaching in the Global Poverty and Practice Program and co-teaching a course on Art and Activism. She is also the co-founder of Creating Freedom Movements: more justice, more joy. She can be reached at cecilialucas@berkeley.edu.

This article originally appeared in the San Francisco Bay View

Advertisements

Related Articles

Uncategorized

Howard University Student Uses Journalism to Give Back

July 27, 2017 NNPAFreddie Uncategorized 0

By Alexa Imani Spencer (NNPA/DTU Journalism Fellow) Born on a warm July day during the summer of 1997, Noni Marshall entered the world destined to create, lead, and inspire. Marshall grew up in Nashville, Tennessee. It was there that she stepped into her greatness and Read More

Advertisements
Education

Martin Luther King, Jr. was a Champion for Equity in Education

January 8, 2018 NNPAFreddie Education, National 0

By Stacy M. Brown (NNPA Newswire Contributor) Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s influence on the Civil Rights Movement is indisputable, but his fight for equity in education remains a mystery to some. That fight began with his own education. “He clearly had an advanced, refined Read More

Advertisements
Education

OPINION: This Black History Month, Let’s Take Back the Fight for Education Equality

February 16, 2018 NNPAFreddie Education, Featured 0

Kay Coles James, the president of The Heritage Foundation, writes about the importance of educational equality during Black History Month. […read more]

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.