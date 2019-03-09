COMMENTARY: Michael Cohen told a Degree of Truth to Acknowledge Trump’s Corruption

By Roger Caldwell, NNPA Newswire Contributor

Can anyone tell us why President Trump’s “Fix it Man” Michael Cohen decided to spill the beans on his boss after ten years of dedication? Last week was a time of truth-telling, and Cohen’s testimony will uncover some of the president’s dirty deeds and criminal activities.

As Americans we believe in the rule of law, but the system is damaged when over 34 of the president’s senior advisors and directors are charged with breaking the law. Something is fundamentally wrong with the system and many of the leaders are walking around with blinders on their eyes.

“I am ashamed that I choose to take part in concealing Mr. Trump’s illicit acts, rather than listening to my own conscience. I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is. He is a Racist. He is a con man. He is a cheat,” said Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former personal lawyer.

The president should be an individual with the highest level of moral character, but President Trump is an international criminal and operates as an organized crime boss. Michael Cohen acknowledges throughout his entire hearing, that our president is a liar.

Even though this information has been made public, over 85% of the Republicans still trust their leader and support the majority of his policies and his ideology. Most Republicans believe that most liberal media is fake news.

There is no way the Republicans or Democrats can trust everything that comes out of Cohen’s mouth, because he is starting a three-year prison term for lying to Congress, tax crimes, and campaign finance violations.

In a statement, Cohen said he agreed to testify in “furtherance of my commitment to cooperate and provide the American people with answers. I look forward to having the privilege of being afforded a platform with which to give a full and credible account of the events which have transpired.”

There is a lot to unpack with the statement from Mr. Cohen, because everyone knows he is a criminal with very little character and credibility. He worked with shady characters, and he was paid for cleaning up messes that had been created by his boss, President Donald Trump.

Many of these dirty deeds were close to being illegal and many of the clients were members of organized crime. Many of President Trump’s father’s associates were members of organized crime and they were introduced to President Trump when he was a young man.

The President’s father was a racist, and he has been documented as going to a KKK meeting. It has been also documented that President Trump’s father discriminated against Black families and refused to rent them apartments.

If President Trump is a racist, then Cohen must be one also. If President Trump is a cheat, then Cohen must be one too. And if President Trump is a con man, then Cohen must be one too. There is no way that Cohen is a changed man, and everything he said in his public hearing is the truth. Last week, Cohen told the truth some of the time and other times he lied.

At this point in the Trump investigations, everyone is lying, and the prosecutors are making deals to find some measure of the truth. The criminal justice system is corrupt and broken and no one really knows where truth starts and ends.

Everyone is doing a lot of talking about collusion and obstruction of justice, but everything appears to be at a standstill. It is time for action, and President Trump should be impeached and brought to justice.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of BlackPressUSA.com or the National Newspaper Publishers Association.

