COMMENTARY: Mayor Andrew Gillum on Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting       

By The Westside Gazette

PETERSBURG, FL — Recently, Mayor Andrew Gillum released the following statement on the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue:

“The reports from Pittsburg are heartbreaking and devastating. Our houses of worship — like our schools and movie theaters — should be safe from this epidemic of gun violence. All Americans need words of healing; words of affirmation; and words of condemnation for the rising tide of hatred and anti-Semitism in this country.

“This epidemic of violence impacts all of us, from worshipers in a synagogue to a bible study meeting in Charleston to the brave men and women in law enforcement who give so much to keep us all safe. Hatred and violence will never win. What is right in our society will triumph over what is wrong.”