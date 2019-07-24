fbpx
#NNPA BlackPress

COMMENTARY: For the Last Time, God is Not Schizophrenic

NNPA NEWSWIRE —

Published

1 hour ago

on

James A. Washington is a father, husband, Christian, writer, entrepreneur and the owner/publisher of the Dallas Weekly.

Spiritually Speaking….

By James A. Washington, Publisher of the Dallas Weekly

Let me state up front. This is not new. I heard something recently that has stayed with me and has rapidly become embedded in my spirit, so I thought it was worthy to again pass along to you. “God is not schizophrenic.” It sounds simple enough, but, at closer inspection, you might want to seriously consider it implications.

When I looked for a biblical reference point, there were actually too many to quote. I mean the bible is full of confirmation regarding God’s consistency. His unwavering faithfulness to us. God does indeed keep His promises and in His unpredictability, He is predictable.

God loves us no matter how hard we try to deny this. We can never remove ourselves from this truth. It/He never changes. Warts and flaws and faults, God loves us. That means you and all your hidden secrets too. Deal with it.

The problem with God’s consistency is our inconsistency. When put into that perspective alongside God’s steadfastness, our fickleness screams out almost as some kind of bizarre trick.

What I’m saying is our behavior can become unsteady and sinfully shaky. But our faith should not. In the context of our faith, the consistency of God’s promise and His covenant with us should flourish. It should provide us with that proverbial ‘rock’ that we need to lean on.

After all, we’re not dealing with trick questions, slight of hand or spiritual illusions when it comes to God’s promise of eternal life and everlasting salvation. With faith comes the understanding that “God is not schizophrenic.”

Someone once told me that there should be some things and people in life that you can always count on. Folk who will be there for you no matter what! The reason we can relate to this is we know so many things and people in our lives that we cannot count on, or certainly shouldn’t.

So called friends will let you down. Family will fail you. Circumstances will change. Results are inconclusive and fame is fleeting. Being a Christian does not exempt us from everyday and every people challenges. They can be severe and debilitating.

Tests and testimonies are real. Yet God is steadfast. He does require however — or should I say, demands — the discipline of faith.

Unfaithfulness, schizophrenia, relapses, backsliding; all combine to get us into spiritual trouble. Faith, fortunately, always gets us out. That’s because God is good all the time. And God is God all the time, always was, always will be. He is not lost. He has not moved and left no forwarding address. He’s at the same place where you originally found Him and blessedly for you, he’s patiently waiting for you to acknowledge His presence there again and again and if needed, again.

My bible says faith proves itself by its obedience to the Lord. The more we accept His steadfastness, the clearer our paths become. When all is said and done, once you know where home is, you’re never lost. Because when we acknowledge the Almighty and who we are in relation to Him, we too, will never be lost or forsaken. May God bless and keep you always.

#NNPA BlackPress

2020 Hyundai Palisade AWD On The Road

Hyundai introduced the 2020 Palisade to invited journalists in Asheville, NC. 07.17.2019. We had the opportunity to drive on-road and off-road the front-wheel-drive version and AWD version.

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

AutoNetworkWed, July 24, 2019 4:07pm

2020 Hyundai Palisade AWD On The Road with Paola and Roosevelt.

Hyundai introduced the 2020 Palisade to invited journalists in Asheville, NC. 07.17.2019. We had the opportunity to drive on-road and off-road the front-wheel-drive version and AWD version.
#NNPA BlackPress

2020 Hyundai Palisade AWD Off-Road

Hyundai introduced the 2020 Palisade to invited journalists in Asheville, NC. 07.17.2019. We had the opportunity to drive on-road and off-road the front-wheel-drive version and AWD version.

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

AutoNetworkWed, July 24, 2019 4:06pm

2020 Hyundai Palisade AWD Off-Road with Alan and Roosevelt.

Hyundai introduced the 2020 Palisade to invited journalists in Asheville, NC. 07.17.2019. We had the opportunity to drive on-road and off-road the front-wheel-drive version and AWD version.
#NNPA BlackPress

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters to help young men of color

NNPA NEWSWIRE —

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

As part of the One Atlanta vision, the city is working to expand opportunities to residents, and Atlanta's youth in particular, according to a news release.
As part of the One Atlanta vision, the city is working to expand opportunities to residents, and Atlanta’s youth in particular, according to a news release.

NNPA Newswire Staff Report

The City of Atlanta is seeking volunteers to mentor local boys ages 6-14.

As a part of Atlanta’s My Brother’s Keeper initiative, the city is partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta to help secure mentors for the Atlanta boys who are currently on a waiting list to be matched with mentors.

“As the mother of three boys, I know how important it is for youth in our communities to see and engage with positive male role models” Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a news release.

“It is up to all of us to create the kind of city that we want to live in and I am confident that the men of Atlanta – be they barbers, teachers, city employees, public officials, corporate executives, athletes, entertainers and every occupation in between – will answer the call to help us create a city where our boys see and believe that they can become anything they dream of being,” Bottoms said.

As part of the One Atlanta vision, the city is working to expand opportunities to residents, and Atlanta’s youth in particular, according to a news release.

“At its core, the Office of One Atlanta exists to avail resources to residents who have not had an equitable chance to participate in the attributes that make Atlanta an attractive city to so many,” said Bill Hawthorne, Chief Equity Officer of the city of Atlanta.

“The people of Atlanta are our city’s greatest resource. We are therefore proud to serve as a connector of the men who make this city move, with the boys who will grow up and move Atlanta into the future. We are also appreciative of the opportunity to partner with an organization as well-respected as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta,” Hawthorne said in the release.

Earlier this year, Hawthorne and other city officials met with leaders from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta.

Upon learning that there were 100 boys who live in Atlanta on a waitlist for mentors, Bottoms committed to elevating the importance and the impact of the work of Big Brothers Big Sisters, which has been “Defending Potential” of local youth for nearly 60 years.

The organization, which came under new leadership in 2018, has a longstanding track record of work which aligns with Bottoms’ goals of building a safe and welcoming city with thriving communities and neighborhoods and residents who are equipped for success, officials noted in the news release.

“We are honored to partner with the Mayor’s Office as part of Atlanta’s My Brother’s Keeper initiative.”, said Kwame Johnson, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta.

“Our initial goal is to match the boys we have on our waiting list in the city of Atlanta [with mentors]. Through this partnership, we can help defend the potential of students that are seeking a Big Brother mentor to help them navigate life,” Johnson said.

“I personally know the impact of mentorship and I am excited that Mayor Bottoms is offering the support of her administration to help more young boys reach their full potential,” he said.

Atlanta men who are interested in answering the mayor’s call for mentors may visit www.atlantaga.gov/MenToMentorsChallenge to learn more and register for an upcoming information session.

All local men are encouraged to join this citywide call to action.

Priority matching will go to men living in or near the 30315, 30318, and 30310 zip codes.

In order to serve as a Big Brother, registrants must be over the age of 21 and able to commit to meeting with the appointed Little Brother a couple times a month for at least one year.

#NNPA BlackPress

Hundreds honor slain civil rights icon and museum founder Sadie Roberts-Joseph

NNPA NEWSWIRE —

Published

4 hours ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

Hundreds honor slain civil rights icon, museum founder remembered for living a life of purpose
Hundreds honor slain civil rights icon, museum founder remembered for living a life of purpose

Remembered for living a life of purpose

By Michelle McCalope, Jozef Syndicate Reporter, The DRUM Newspaper

BATON ROUGE, LA (THE DRUM/NNPA) — Hundreds of people, including Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, BatonRouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, other elected officials, community leaders, and even residents who barely knew Sadie Roberts-Joseph filled the pews at Living Faith Christian Center to say goodbye to a woman who was remembered for living a life of purpose.

“What she has done has inspired me and all of us,” said Edwards. “That’s why we’re all here.”

Roberts-Joseph, the founder of the Baton Rouge African American History Museum formerly known as the Odell S. Williams Now and Then African American History Museum, was found dead in the trunk of her car on July 12. She was 75.

The mother and grandmother who was affectionately known as “Ms. Sadie” was also a civil rights icon who hosted the city’s Juneteenth celebration. She was known for her dedication to bringing peace and unity to the community.

“She was a lady small in stature, but mighty in spirit,” the governor said. “I hope everyone will continue telling Ms. Sadie’s story. Let us never forget what Ms. Sadie stood for – education, love, and community. She was a leader in this community.”

Mayor Broome echoed those sentiments.

“Sadie Roberts Joseph was a beacon of light in our community. She was the matriarch of our community,” said Mayor Broome. “She lived a life of purpose. She was a woman on a mission.”

People from all walks of life came to pay their final respects. Big spray flowers and a quilt that had been donated by a man in Arkansas flanked her wooden casket as her big family (she was one of 12 siblings) and others looked on.

Many who came barely knew her but admired her spirit and dedication.

“I had met Ms. Sadie maybe one time, but I just felt like I needed to show my support,” said Patricia Francois. “I liked what she was doing for people. She was trying to help everybody.”

Roberts-Joseph also received several proclamations from everyone from the governor to the mayor to state representatives and U.S. Congressman Cedric Richmond.

Her nephews remembered their aunt as someone who was curious about life and asked a lot of questions. She was also the one in the family who didn’t have a lot of rhythm, they joked – someone who marched to the beat of her drum.

“She lived a life offbeat, but on purpose,” said her nephew the Rev. Shalamar Armstrong.

Community leaders promised to continue to support the efforts started by Ms. Sadie. They urged those in attendance to do the same.

“Just don’t talk about what she stood for,” Broome said. “Stand for what she stood for.”

On July 16, Baton Rouge police arrested Ronn Bell, 38, Robert-Joseph’s tenant, and charged him with first degree murder. They say Bell was $1, 200 behind on his rent.

#NNPA BlackPress

Committee Democrats Work to Reform Broken Credit Reporting System

NNPA NEWSWIRE — WASHINGTON –

Published

5 hours ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

Congresswoman Maxine Waters has emerged as one of the strongest legislators, community organizers, and champions for women, children, seniors, veterans, people of color, and the poor. She was elected in November 2018 to her fifteenth term in the U.S. House of Representatives where she proudly represents California's diverse and dynamic 43rd Congressional District. (Photo: iStockphoto / NNPA)
Congresswoman Maxine Waters has emerged as one of the strongest legislators, community organizers, and champions for women, children, seniors, veterans, people of color, and the poor. She was elected in November 2018 to her fifteenth term in the U.S. House of Representatives where she proudly represents California’s diverse and dynamic 43rd Congressional District. (Photo: iStockphoto / NNPA)

WASHINGTON – Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, convened a full Committee markup that will include bills introduced by Committee Democrats to make critical reforms to the broken credit reporting system.

This markup follows a February hearing entitled, “Who’s Keeping Score? Holding Credit Bureaus Accountable and Repairing a Broken System,” where Committee Democrats held the nation’s major credit bureaus accountable.

The bills introduced by Members to reform credit reporting, credit scores and the credit reporting agencies include:

H.R. 3614, the Restricting Use of Credit Checks for Employment Decisions Act, a bill to ban the use of credit information for most employment decisions, except when required by law or for a national security clearance.

This legislation was introduced by Rep. Al Lawson (D-FL).

H.R. 3618, the Free Credit Scores for Consumers Act of 2019, a bill that would require consumer reporting agencies to give consumers free copies of their credit scores that are used by creditors.

This legislation was introduced by Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH).

H.R. 3621, the Student Borrower Credit Improvement Act, a bill to help private student loan borrowers remove adverse information for certain defaulted or delinquent loans when they demonstrate a history of timely repayment.

This legislation was introduced by Rep. Ayana Pressley (D-MA).

H.R. 3622, the Restoring Unfairly Impaired Credit and Protecting Consumers Act, a bill that would shorten the time period in which adverse information would stay on a consumer report from seven years to four years.

This legislation was introduced by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

H.R. 3629, the Clarity in Credit Score Formation Act of 2019, a bill to establish clear federal oversight of the development of credit scoring models by directing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to set standards.

This legislation was introduced by Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA).

H.R. 3642, the Improving Credit Reporting for All Consumers Act, a bill to improve the process for consumers to resolve inaccuracies on their credit reports, including by creating a new right to appeal credit report decisions, and direct the CFPB to develop minimum standards for the credit reporting agencies.

This legislation was introduced by Rep. Alma Adams (D-NC).

#NNPA BlackPress

Earned Income Tax Credit Reduces Taxes for Low- and Moderate-Income Wage Earners

NNPA NEWSWIRE —

Published

6 hours ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

(Photo: iStockphoto / NNPA)

By Christopher G. Cox, publisher and managing editor, www.realesavvy.com

“The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is probably the number one cash benefit program for low income families in the country,” according to Chris Rockey, senior vice president, market manager, Greater Maryland Community Development Banking for PNC Bank.

“It can be a challenge to get into the program,” Rockey adds, “but it is a way to put needed cash into a family’s pockets.”

The EITC was implemented as a way to offset the impact of Social Security taxes on low to moderate taxpayers and to provide them with an incentive to work. The credit can be worth up to $6,431 for 2018 and up to $6,577 in 2019 for families with three or more qualifying children. For taxpayers with two qualifying children, the maximum credit this year is $5,828. The maximum credit for one qualifying child is $3,526.

“The EITC is different than other federal assistance programs,” Rockey continued, “because you actually have to have income in order to qualify.”

There are several ways individuals can determine if they are eligible for the EITC, Rockey explained. “A number of community action associations through their financial programs are very aggressive about educating their clients about the EITC, as well as other programs like the CTC (Child Tax Credit),” he said.

Rockey also noted that he has seen a trend with Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) preparation sites whereby they are focusing on reaching out to working families to help them through the eligibility process.

“There are clearly efforts under way from an educational standpoint, “Rockey said, “but like any other government program it can be cumbersome, and unless you have someone who can help you navigate the twists and turns it can be confusing.”

In a best-case scenario, Rockey notes, a family or individual works with a case manager or social worker who is skilled in the process. He adds that by consulting with a VITA site, taxpayers can position themselves to be eligible for next year’s credit even if they are not signed up for the current tax year. It is also possible to apply for the benefit retroactively.

Rockey said that PNC Bank does not work directly with potentially eligible taxpayers to qualify them for the EITC, but it does explain how the program works and will refer them to its trusted community partners for intake. “Our partners can provide the information and resources our customers are looking for,” he adds.

Still, obtaining accurate, reliable information about the EITC can be a challenge, Rockey warns. It is often difficult for those who need information about their eligibility to get access to transportation and take time off from work to meet with someone who can help them to qualify.

“It’s not just getting educated about the EITC,” he added, “it’s also about learning how to access the benefits while keeping their job.”

Even in the current divided political environment, Rockey is encouraged about the outlook for the EITC because over the years it has gained a great deal of bipartisan political support. In recent years, he adds, there has been some talk of trying to modernize some of the EITC’s income qualifications.

“Unlike federal programs that benefit individuals and families who are not in the workforce, “he said, “the EITC provides a direct benefit to the working poor. Whether you are an R or a D, you want more people in the workforce.”

