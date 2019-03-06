Related Articles

(Freddie Allen/AMG/NNPA)
OP-ED: America’s Teachers Need More Community, Parental Support

August 21, 2018 NNPAFreddie Education, Op-Ed 0

Dr. Elizabeth Primas says that a lack of resources, and an increased focus on standardized testing has made it increasingly difficult for teachers to be highly-effective. […read more]

PRESS ROOM: NNPA Honors Democratic Strategist Donna Brazile with 2017 Torch Award during Black Press Week

March 20, 2017 NNPAFreddie Black History, Featured, National 0

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Honors Democratic Strategist Donna Brazile and Celebrates the 190th Anniversary of the Black Press During Black Press Week 2017 Contact: Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr. Phone: (202) 588-8764 Email: dr.bchavis@nnpa.org NNPA 1816 12th Street NW Washington, D.C. 20009 FOR IMMEDIATE Read More

Photo Credit: San Antonio CurrentPhoto Credit: San Antonio Current
Betsy DeVos Slammed for Wanting to Use ESSA Funds to Purchase Guns in School

September 25, 2018 Lauren Poteat #NNPA BlackPress, Community, Education, Featured, National, Politics 2

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “On behalf of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights… we write to share our significant concern regarding the Department’s reported contemplation of the use of Student Support and Academic Enrichment grants provided to states under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) for purchasing firearms and firearms training for school staff…” […read more]

