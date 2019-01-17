COMMENTARY: CBS 2020 Election News Team “Diverse and Highly Dismissive”

Statement from Danny Bakewell Sr.

Publisher of Los Angeles Sentinel Newspaper, LA Watts Times and NNPA Chairman Emeritus, National Newspaper Publishers Association

As the NNPA Chairman Emeritus, I think it’s appalling and absurd that CBS would put out a 2020 Election News Team without any African American representation. The team is diverse and highly dismissive.

African American voters were the headline in election turnout in 2016, 2017, 2018 and will be a key campaign story to watch leading up to the 2020 election.

It was such a mindless thought for CBS to exclude African Americans from such an important team, when it comes to news and information. CBS has such esteemed personalities and producers. Off the top you have Gayle King, Michelle Miller, Errol Barnett, Pat Harvey, James Brown, Jericka Duncan and so many others, in front of the camera as well as behind it.

The Black Press has been around for over 100 years telling our stories across this nation and we’d be happy to provide suggestions, if need be. CBS needs to do better and live up to its claim of diversity!