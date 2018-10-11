OP-ED: “BUY BLACK” CHALLENGE!

October 11, 2018 By Deborah Omowale Business, Op-Ed, San Antonio Observer 1
Deborah Omowale
Deborah Omowale

By Deborah Omowale

My grandfather, Willie Green lived just outside of Selma, Alabama. My mom was his only daughter and we went to see him at least four times a year. One of the things I loved about visiting “granddaddy” was going into town. The Negroes had the businesses on Broadway and the Caucasians had businesses on Main St. My grandmother was a tailor at a dry cleaners in an alley between Broadway and Main. Granddaddy knew every business owner on Broadway and they knew him. As a matter of fact, everyone knew each other and I was proud to be Willie Green’s granddaughter.

I did not realize until I was much older the power of the Negroes doing business with each other. My grandfather sold meat from his cattle and hogs to the community. Ms. Lucille that owned diner on Broadway cooked for so many. The produce she used at the diner came from the community farms. Yes, that was in the 1960s and times were different? Or were they really? The difference we HAD to do business with each other because we were not allowed in “white” establishments. My parents even traveled with “The Green Book”. That was a book that told road warriors safe places to stop for food, gas, and lodging.

Incredible? Oppressive? What is true; segregation forced us to be economically empowered. The dollar turned over in our Community at least three times then. That was then and this is now. Since desegregation, the dollar turns over in our Community one time, unemployment is at an all time high, property ownership is low and literacy rates have slightly improved but the quality of our education is questionable.

How can we turn our communities around? Support our businesses. We need to consciously “buy black”. It is proven, people preferably employ people that look like them. That would be a dent in unemployment. With more jobs, we can hold on to our legacy properties that are passed down to our generation while purchasing more properties. Staying in our neighborhoods provides school connections. Everyone knows the people that has lived in the corner house for years.

“Buying black” seems small but the impact is huge. So…

THIS WEEK’S CHALLENGE

Seek out three black businesses to support and post the results on our Facebook page. Your participation with this challenge will cause a ripple effect in our community.

This article originally appeared in The San Antonio Observer.

Related Articles

Sports

Texas High School Coach Admits He Ordered Players to Hit Referee for Alleged Racist Remarks

September 23, 2015 Kyle Yeldell Sports 0

(SB Nation) – John Jay High School in San Antonio was placed in the spotlight after a Sept. 5 video went viral showing two football players attacking a referee during a game. Racist comments by the referee were mentioned as a possible motive for the attack, and the Read More

Birmingham Times

HBCU Weekend: Miles Looks For First Victory; ASU Looks To Rebound 

September 15, 2018 Birmingham Times Birmingham Times, Education, Sports 1

BIRMINGHAM TIMES — Miles College will try to pick up a victory when it opens regular season play in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) on Saturday. Miles (0-2) will face Fort Valley State (0-2) in the Prince Hall Americanism Classic at Sloan-Alumni Stadium. The kickoff will be at 5 p.m. […read more]

Entertainment

Ferguson Makes a Reappearance at the Grammys. Here’s Why it Matters.

February 9, 2015 Reporter II Entertainment 0

Nia-Malika Henderson, THE WASHINGTON POST   (The Washington Post)—While the protests around Ferguson and the Eric Garner case have largely faded from the political discussion and our television sets, the movement was very much on display at last night’s Grammy Awards. Against the backdrop of Read More

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.