COMMENTARY: 5 most anticipated moments of the 2019 ‘Black Enterprise’ Women of Power Summit

By A.R. Shaw

Black Enterprise‘s Women of Power Summit is one of the top business events in America. This year’s conference, sponsored by Macy’s, AT&T, Pepsico, Toyota, Walmart, Pfizer and Dell, will feature some of the top business, political and cultural minds in the nation.

Here are the five most intriguing events and speakers planned at Black Enterprise‘s 2019 Women of Power Summit.

14th annual Legacy Awards Gala

The annual gala serves as a celebration of women who are trailblazers in their respective fields. This year, Dallas Mavs’ CEO Cynthia Marshall, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Alice Walker, and the great singer-songwriter Chaka Khan will be featured as keynote speakers.

Conversations that Count with Cynthia Marshall: How to Enter from the Center

Caroline Clarke of Black Enterprise will sit down with Marshall and Michelle Gadsden-Williams, managing director of North America inclusion and diversity at Accenture, to discuss how to lead a top-tier organization.

Conversations that Count with Kamala Harris: Owning Her Moment

Presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) will sit down with journalist and attorney Star Jones for an intimate conversation about the value of owning the moment.

Conversations that Count – Power Presence, Born to Win: Profiles in Courage from the Campaign Trail

Clarke will moderate a discussion with former Georgia Rep. and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who recently founded Fair Fight, an organization that seeks to advocate for free and fair elections, and Danny Best, senior director of global diversity and inclusion at Dell.

Conversations that Count: Valerie Jarrett on Finding Her Voice

Political commentator Symone D. Sanders will moderate a discussion featuring former senior adviser to former President Barack Obama Valerie Jarrett and Salene Hitchcock-Gear, president of Prudential Individual Life Insurance.

