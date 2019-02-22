Comcast Partners with Mayor Sylvester Turner to Celebrate Black History Month

February 22, 2019 Forward Times Staff Black History, Community, Houston Forward Times 0
Comcast and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner honor ten community volunteers and civic leaders at the second-annual Mayor’s History Makers Awards Luncheon (Photo by: forwardtimes.com)
By Forward Times Staff

In celebration of Black History Month, Comcast and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner recently honored ten (10) community volunteers and civic leaders at the second-annual Mayor’s History Makers Awards Luncheon, held at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa. KPRC Meteorologist Khambrel Marshall served as the Emcee for the program.

The ten local honorees were recognized for their commitment to making a difference in the community through volunteerism, mentorship, advocacy and civic engagement.

In addition to being recognized, Comcast announced plans to donate $1,000 to the nonprofit organization of each honoree’s choice.

The ten 2019 Mayor’s History Makers Award Honorees and their Nominating Organizations are:

Sam Alix – Gulf Coast Center/MVPN

Darryl Blackburn – Big Brothers Big Sisters

Donna Brownlow – Target Hunger

Leonard Donaldson – CanCare

LaShonda Johnson – The Mission Continues

Rev. William Lawson – LULAC

Howard Middleton – The HEART Program

Patrick Purnell – Mental Health America Greater Houston

Tiffany Sanders – Kids Meals Inc.

Patricia Smith Prather was also awarded as the Living Legend Honoree for 2019.

The judges who had the responsibility of selecting this year’s honorees included: Ralph Martinez, Regional Senior Vice President for Comcast Houston Region; Mary Benton, City of Houston; Martha Castex-Tatum, Houston City Council Member (District K); Juana Collins, UNCF; Kevin Doffing, Lone Star Veterans Association; Marina Franco, Houston Recovery Center; Adriana Gonzalez, Camara de Empresarios Latinos de Houston; Charles Savage, Urban Enrichment Institute; and Yolanda Smith, NAACP Houston Branch.

This article originally appeared in the Houston Forward Times

