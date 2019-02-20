College Student Hosts Prom Dress Drive

By Paige Williams, Special to The New Tri-State Defender

Prom is one of the most anticipated events for high school seniors. Unfortunately, with college application fees and graduation around the corner, not every girl is able to afford the dress she wants.

University of Memphis sophomore and freelance makeup artist Diamond Butler is hoping to provide 100 girls with the necessities they need for prom – all at no charge. This prom season Butler is hosting her first prom dress drive and wants to make it an annual event.

“I decided to do the dress drive because when I was in high school, I also had a sister who was around the same age as me,” said Butler. “We were both seniors in this high school at the same time so it was hard watching my mom struggle to make sure we had the best prom experience we could because it’s so expensive and the schools have no consideration for the prices.”

To ease the financial burden for some girls, Butler is asking that the community donate not only prom dresses but accessories such as clutches, tiaras and jewelry as well.

To receive a dress, students need to provide proof that they are in school, such as a report card, class schedule, student identification card or anything that has both their name and the school they attend on it.

Butler has received some support from the community and is still in need of donations, especially plus-size dresses. The deadline for the dress drive is April 1 but Butler said as long as she continues to receive donations, she will continue the dress drive.

The first “pick out, try on, take home” day was Feb. 16. However, it’s not too late to contact Butler about getting a dress as she plans to host two more dress “pick out” days if all the dresses aren’t gone after the first one.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help. It’s nothing wrong with getting help when you need it, especially when it comes to things like prom,” said Butler.

(Individuals interested in donating dresses and accessories or those in need of a prom dress can contact Butler by email at dbutler7@memphis.edu or call 901-484-6013. She can also be contacted through social media at _dazzledbyd_ on Instagram and @DazzledByDMUA on Facebook.

