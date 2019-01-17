Kaepernick does not approve of Travis Scott performing at Super Bowl

By A.R. Shaw

A report by an entertainment news outlet claiming that Travis Scott consulted with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick before agreeing to perform at the Super Bowl is not true.

Rollingout.com

On Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, Variety reported that an unnamed source said Scott had a conversation with Kaepernick, and the two left their discussion with “a mutual respect and understanding” about Scott’s decision to join pop-rock band Maroon 5 and rapper Big Boi in the half-time show.

However, Kaepernick has shot down that claim.

On the morning of Jan. 16, Hot 97 radio personality Ebro Darden tweeted, “Kap did not approve this bulls—! Get the f— outta here.”

Kaepernick retweeted Ebro’s response.

After it was announced Monday, Jan. 14, that Big Boi would perform at the Super Bowl, Kaepernick’s girlfriend Nessa Diab, who is also a radio personality at Hot 97, posted the word “sellout” on her Twitter with the caption, “If you are with them, then you are definitely not with us.”

Scott and Big Boi have yet to respond to the controversy surrounding the Super Bowl performance.

There is NO mutual respect and there is NO understanding for anyone working against @Kaepernick7 PERIOD. #stoplying https://t.co/0HB6kcWJRG — NESSA (@nessnitty) January 16, 2019

A.R. Shaw is an author and journalist who documents culture, politics, and entertainment. he has covered the Obama White House, the Summer Olympics in London, and currently serves as lifestyle editor for Rolling Out magazine. follow his journey on Twitter @arshaw and Instagram @arshaw23.

This article originally appeared in Rollingout.com.